5 Ridiculous and Unexpected Expenses When Moving into a New Home

Before you pack up your belongings and move into a new home, you should be aware of something. It might cost you more than you think.

If you’ve moved in the past, you know some expenses are unavoidable. We’re talking about boxes and a moving company or moving truck. However, there can be other expenses that, if you’re not careful, can add up quickly.

Keep reading as we look at five unexpected expenses you might pay the next time you move.

Moving Insurance

You’ll want to get moving insurance if you hire movers to help move your belongings to your new home. Your moving company will typically offer released value insurance at no charge. However, if something is damaged, this usually only pays out $0.60 for each $1.00 of damage. That will leave you on the hook to cover part of the replacement.

Instead, you can purchase full-value insurance covering 100% of the value. Your price will fluctuate based on your mover and the deductible you choose.

Mover Fees

Most people hire movers because they don’t want to do the heavy lifting themselves. Well, you might be shocked to find out that most moving companies have various fees they tack on to cover the things they know you don’t want to do. This includes a heavy item fee, which would apply to your heavy furniture. They could also have stairs or elevator fees, which would cost you if they need to move your things up or down multiple flights of stairs or deal with using an elevator.

Professional Cleaning Fees

When you move into a new home, you might want a professional cleaning company to clean the home thoroughly. This will ensure it’s done correctly and you’re moving into a freshly cleaned house.

Plus, many rental and home sales contracts require cleaning your home before moving out. If you’re renting the home, you could risk your security deposit if it’s not cleaned to the landlord’s satisfaction.

Lost Wages

Most people try to move on weekends if they work Monday through Friday. However, this isn’t always going to be possible. If you’re using movers, they may not have any openings. Or you may not be able to move into your new home on the weekend and instead need to move during the work week. When this happens, you may be losing out on income from your job.

Utility Fees

When moving into a new home, getting your electricity and water is as simple as calling each company and having them turned on. However, there is usually a fee involved. You should check with your local utility company to find out the exact reconnect fee they charge so you know in advance and can budget for it.

