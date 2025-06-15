5 of the Richest People in Real Estate

Real estate can become a strategic investment option if you know what you’re doing and are willing to put in some work. While you might not make several million dollars, it can be another way to boost your bank account and wealth.

Speaking of wealth, real estate has paid off extremely well for some investors and managers around the U.S. and beyond. Here’s a look at five of the richest people in real estate.

Kushal Pal Singh

Total net worth: $18.7 billion

You may not be familiar with Kushal Pal Singh, but he’s one of the richest billionaires in the real estate industry. He’s the chairman emeritus of a leading real estate company in India called DLF. According to Forbes, the company is the biggest listed property firm by market cap in India.

Harry Triguboff

Total net worth: $19.7 billion

Harry Triguboff is the owner of Meriton, an apartment tower development company in Australia. He’s a billionaire real estate developer — and one of the richest people in Australia. According to Forbes, he has built over 79,000 apartments and was a trailblazer, being one of the first developers see potential in apartments rather than single-family homes.

Late last year, Medium called him “the GOAT” of real estate in Australia.

Donald Bren

Total net worth: $18.9 billion

Donald Bren is a big name in real estate in America. He’s the chairman of Irvine Company, which, according to Sunrise Capital, has more than 120 million square feet of office space, apartments and malls across California.

Per Forbes, he also owns the MetLife Building in New York.

Stephen Ross

Total net worth: $18.4 billion

Stephen Ross may have come from humble beginnings, but he’s now one of the richest names in real estate. Ross is the CEO and chairman of Related Ross and the owner of the Miami Dolphins. Due to his real estate work, he’s especially well known in Florida.

According to the company’s website, it has many types of properties, including office space, hotels and city centers.

Peter Woo

Total net worth: $13.2 billion

Until 2015, Peter Woo was the chairman of Wheelock & Co., a property developer, and the subsidiary Wharf Holdings, per Forbes. In addition to real estate, the companies are involved in retailing and telecommunications.

Editor’s note: Net worth figures were sourced from Forbes.

