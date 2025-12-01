5 Rich Jobs the Trump Administration Has Made It Easier for You To Get

If you’re chasing a six-figure job, the Trump administration’s policies may have quietly opened a few doors you didn’t notice.

Over the past year, certain high-paying careers have become easier to access because hiring pipelines expanded, training pathways opened up and employers began relaxing old barriers to entry.

From skilled trades and aerospace roles to energy sector jobs and even some finance positions, below are five “rich jobs” the Trump Administration has made it easier for you to get.

Skilled Trades (Electricians, HVAC, Plumbers)

In April 2025, the Trump administration issued an executive order titled “Preparing Americans for High-Paying Skilled Trade Jobs of the Future.”

The order directed federal agencies to expand Registered Apprenticeships and create faster, skills-based certification pathways. This mandate widened access to technical roles that once required long wait periods or more restrictive entry routes.

Why it’s a rich job: In 2025, skilled trades like electricians, HVAC and plumbers routinely pay $60,000 to $90,000 according to Skilled Trades Partners. Experienced workers can reach six-figure earnings in high-demand regions.

Aerospace and Defense Engineer

Aerospace and defense (A&D) firms entered 2025 with some of the largest workforce shortages in the industry’s history.

The Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) reported that nearly 2.1 million aerospace and defense engineer jobs support the U.S. economy and companies are expanding hiring to meet demand.

Industry analysts with Axis Talent also noted that the Trump administration’s 2025 budget proposals prioritize higher defense spending, which typically increases hiring needs across engineering, manufacturing and technical roles.

Why it’s a rich job: Aerospace engineers earned a median salary of $134,830, according to the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data and many A&D roles exceed $115,000 in average labor income per the AIA.

Construction Managers and Project Supervisors

In 2025, many new opportunities for construction managers are tied to large private projects rather than traditional public-works spending.

Reuters reported that the Trump administration has highlighted massive artificial intelligence (AI) and industrial investments, such as the $500 billion Stargate AI infrastructure venture and other multi-billion-dollar data center, chip and manufacturing projects, that require new facilities across several states.

These long-term builds increase demand for experienced supervisors who can manage complex, high-budget sites.

Why it’s a rich job: Construction managers earn a median salary of $106,980, according to the BLS.

Banking Compliance and Financial Controls Roles

In August 2025, the Trump administration issued the “Guaranteeing Fair Banking for All Americans” executive order, requiring banks to review internal procedures related to account closures, risk assessments and compliance practices.

Financial institutions responded by expanding compliance and risk-control teams, creating new openings for analysts, controllers and audit professionals involved in interpreting and implementing these updated standards.

Why it’s a rich job: Financial managers and compliance-focused roles consistently rank among the highest-paid business occupations. Financial managers earned a median salary of $161,700, with compensation rising significantly in regulated institutions per BLS data.

Semiconductor Engineers

In August, the White House released dozens of new U.S. investments and projects that bloomed during Trump’s second term, including NVIDIA’s $500 billion U.S. infrastructure build-out and Micron Technology’s $200 billion manufacturing expansion.

These commitments are driving demand for advanced semiconductor manufacturing engineers, clean-room equipment operators and chip-fabrication supervisors.

Why it’s a rich job: The average base salary for a semiconductor engineer hovers around $100,000, with top earners making more than $146,000 a year, according to Indeed.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

