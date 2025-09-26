5 Retailers Hit Hardest by Inflation and How To Save Money at Each One

Everything feels more expensive lately. Whether you’re picking up a gallon of milk or shopping for back-to-school clothes, inflation has hit hard over the past few years and it’s not just you feeling the pinch. Retailers are feeling it too and some more than others. Supply chain hiccups, rising labor costs, tariffs and global economic shifts have forced many stores to raise prices, scale back perks or even shut their doors.

Here are five retailers that have been hit hardest by inflation and top tips on how to save money at each one.

Costco

Costco has managed to maintain its appeal to value-driven shoppers despite rising inflation, owing largely to its reputation for offering bulk goods at competitive prices. The retailer continues to draw customers through its iconic $1.50 hot dog and soda combo, which serves as a strategic value anchor designed to build loyalty even in an era of elevated food costs.

While overall food prices across the U.S. climbed more than 23% from 2020 to 2024, Retail Dive reported Costco has resisted raising prices on certain staples like pineapples and bananas, but Costco’s CEO did mention that stores would raise its prices on more discretionary items.

Costco carries a more curated selection of products than many other retailers. For example, it offers fewer brands of items like peanut butter or diapers. According to CBNC, Costco said this streamlined approach allows the retailer to purchase in larger volumes and build stronger partnerships with suppliers, helping them secure better pricing. It also gives them the flexibility to switch out products when needed.

Saving Tip: To get the most from your Costco membership, consider splitting bulk purchases with friends or family and track your average savings per visit. Even though some prices have crept up, the membership can still deliver noticeable value for regular shoppers.

Walmart

Facing rising costs from tariffs, inflation and supply chain pressures, Walmart has already raised prices and warned of more to come, as reported by AP News. This was right as families kicked off back-to-school shopping. While they use clever tactics like “front-loading” imports ahead of tariff hikes to stabilize prices on items such as air fryers and toys (according to The U.S. Sun), those savings won’t last forever.

According to an NPR report, a Walmart rep stated that the company has tried to absorb some costs of many tariffs so far, but prices are “rising each week” and they expect this trend to continue through the end of the year.

Saving Tip: Stick with staple buys where the unit price still locks in value like cleaning supplies, basic snacks or occasional convenience items. Be sure to check unit pricing though, to confirm you’re actually getting a bargain.

Target

Target also isn’t immune to rising costs and struggles due to inflation, tariffs and even widespread boycotts after scaling back it’s DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) initiatives at the start of 2025. According to Retail Brew, the store has reported reduced foot traffic and declining consumer spending has forced the retailer to downgrade its 2025 outlook as sales softened.

Despite trying to stay competitive, the pinch of inflation is showing, especially in discretionary categories like apparel and home décor. USA Today reported that on a media call, Target reps declined to provide details about how prices would be impacted by tariffs, but they did mention that raising prices could be a “last resort.” As the company side-steps talk about raising prices, it has made other subtle moves like changing its price-matching policy to include fewer retailers, likely in an attempt to control the pricing on items more closely, according to Newsweek.

Savings Tip: Make sure you sign up for Target Circle, which offers personalized discounts, weekly deals and cash-back rewards on future purchases. Pair those with manufacturer coupons or store promotions to maximize your savings. Timing is also key. Target often marks down clearance items on specific days, so knowing the schedule can help you score the deepest discounts.

Macy’s

Macy’s is another retailer that has been feeling the squeeze due to inflation. The U.S. Sun reported the retailer closed 150 of its stores under its “Bold New Chapter” strategy. Macy’s leadership said uncertainty is the name of the game right now and sales are expected to dip substantially in 2025 from $22.3 billion down to an estimated $21 to $21.4 billion.

“While there are a number of external factors that are beyond our control, which are impacting both our business and the consumer, we are planning our business conservatively, thoughtfully and responding to the unknowns as they arise,” the CEO told shareholders in a spring 2025 report.

Saving Tip: If you still frequent Macy’s, plan purchases around its prominent clearance events and seasonal sales and stack available promo codes or discount offers. But consider whether off-price alternatives might offer better value in the long term.

At Home

At Home, the big-box home décor store known for massive selections from rugs, lamps and patio furniture to seasonal décor, has been hit hard. According to N.J. Biz, the company — which operates roughly 260 stores across 40 states — officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on June 16, 2025, as it struggled under nearly $2 billion in debt.

A large portion of At Home’s inventory is sourced from China. Rising tariffs and an unstable trade environment significantly increased its costs, all at a time when consumers were becoming more cautious with their spending.

The shift to online shopping and economic uncertainty dampened store visits, especially during the holiday seasons which are critical months that usually generate around 40% of At Home’s annual revenue, per Retail Dive.

Saving Tip: Many locations are running storewide clearance sales with steep discounts, sometimes up to 30% off, on seasonal décor, furniture and even fixtures. To stretch your budget further, shop during the end-of-season transitions, when patio sets, holiday décor or storage bins often get heavily marked down to make room for new inventory.

The retail world is navigating a perfect storm of rising costs, inflation and subdued consumer spending. Some are raising prices, others are retrenching or restructuring and a few have folded completely.

For you, the savvy shopper:

Expect prices to go up, but shop smarter with loyalty programs or by timing shopping trips.

Loyalty apps and coupons wouldn’t hurt right now.

Watch for rising prices on big ticket or seasonal items. Sometimes that’s your signal to shop around or wait it out.

Stay resourceful, keep reading labels and deals and remember: even in shaky times, good shopping habits can go a long way.

