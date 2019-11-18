5 Retail Stocks with Attractive Valuations

The holiday season is kicking off as we speak, and it’s just the time that retailers are waiting for. Now more than ever before, people flock to stores, both online and brick-and-mortar, because now’s the time for the best deals on most things, that fetch retailers 30-40% of their annual sales.

But looking at the retail landscape, it appears that most of the optimism is already built into prices, which is why I’ve picked a few that still have some room to run.

So here we go-

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL)

Based in Lebanon, TN, the company owns and operates full-service restaurant-cum-retail stores. The restaurant part serves home-style country food including meatloaf, homemade chicken n' dumplings and its signature biscuits. The retail part focuses on gift items and trinkets.

The company operates through two brands of restaurants – “Cracker Barrel Old Country Store” and “Holler & Dash Biscuit House.”

Zacks Rank #1

Value Score B, Growth Score B

Zacks Industry: Retail – Restaurants top 32% (81 of 253)

2020 estimate up 13 cents (1.4%) in the last 60 days

2021 estimate up 7 cents (0.7%) in the last 60 days

Surprise history: positive 4.53% average in last four quarters

Valuation: The stock’s forward 12 months’ P/E is currently 16.83X, which is below its median value of 18.12X over the past year. The high-low range is 20.43X-16.35X. The S&P is currently at 17.99X (the high end of its historical range).

Brinker International, Inc. EAT)

Dallas, TX-based Brinker International owns, operates, develops and franchises various casual dining restaurants under the Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) brands. Chili’s was acquired in September 1983 and Maggiano’s in August 1995.

Zacks Rank #2

Value Score A, Growth Score B

Zacks Industry: Retail – Restaurants top 32% (81 of 253)

2020 estimate up 8 cents (1.9%) in the last 60 days

2021 estimate up 11 cents (2.5%) in the last 60 days

Surprise history: positive 1.44% average in last four quarters

Valuation: The stock’s forward 12 months’ P/E is currently 10.15X, which is below its median value of 10.54X over the past year. The high-low range is 13.91X-9.10X. The S&P is currently at 17.99X.

Office Depot, Inc. ODP)

Boca Raton, FL-based new Office Depot, Inc. provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions through the Business Solutions, Retail and CompuCom divisions.

Zacks Rank #2

Value Score A, Growth Score B

Zacks Industry: Retail – Miscellaneous bottom 40% (152 of 253)

2019 estimate up 2 cents to $0.39 the last 60 days

2020 estimate up 4 cents to $0.44 in the last 60 days

Surprise history: positive 19.08% average in last four quarters

Valuation: The stock’s forward 12 months’ P/E is currently 5.80X, which is close to its median value of 5.99X over the past year. The high-low range is 9.14X-3.19X. The S&P is currently at 17.99X.

Shoe Carnival, Inc. SCVL)

Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival is one of the nation's largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced attire, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national and regional name brands. The Company operates 404 stores in 33 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com.

Zacks Rank #2

Value Score A, Growth Score A

Zacks Industry: Retail – Apparel and Shoes top 17% (42 of 253)

2020 estimate up 2 cents to $2.80 the last 60 days

2021 estimate up 6 cents to $2.96 in the last 60 days

Surprise history: positive 16.86% average in last four quarters

Valuation: The stock’s forward 12 months’ P/E is currently 12.62X, which is close to its median value of 12.07X over the past year. The high-low range is 15.70X-7.77X. The S&P is currently at 17.99X.

SuperGroup PLC Unsponsored ADR SEPGY)

Cheltenham, UK-based SuperGroup PLC has been renamed Superdry PLC. The company offers jackets, coats, windcheaters, hoodies, tops, jumpers, knit wear, dresses, jeans, joggers, trousers, skirts, swimwear, bags, socks, watches, sunglasses, boots, flip flops and snow pants.

Zacks Rank #2

Value Score A, Growth Score A

Zacks Industry: Retail – Apparel and Shoes top 17% (42 of 254))

2020 estimate remains unchanged at $0.69 in the last 60 days

2020 estimate up 2 cents to $0.88 the last 60 days

Valuation: The stock’s forward 12 months’ P/E is currently 6.73X, which is below its median value of 8.26X over the past year. The high-low range is 10.39X-4.42X. The S&P is currently at 17.99X.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.