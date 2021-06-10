5 Retail Stocks to Dress Up Your Portfolio This Summer

This summer will be a special one for retail stocks as a newly vaccinated population that's been cooped up for the past 12-plus months gets ready to leave the house, have fun and spend money. With that in mind, investors should focus on industries like retail that will thrive from this pent-up demand to "go out."

Two specific segments of the retail market that should benefit as people head out are clothing and skincare.

While most people were still working from home this past winter and spring, the clothing styles of choice were old T-shirts and sweatpants. And makeup was left on the shelf.

However, as the population heads back to restaurants, bars and the beach, it's expected that they'll be updating their wardrobes and needing new cosmetics – great news for retail stocks.

For investors looking to dress up their portfolios this summer, consider these five retail stocks. These companies are not only seeing strong demand for their offerings, but they are all rated a Buy in the Stock News POWR Ratings system, which measures dozens of fundamental metrics to assess the quality of a stock.

We then tapped the wisdom of the analyst community, as these researchers can provide in-depth insights into any company's current financial situation and future prospects. In this case, each of these retail stocks are well-liked by the pros.

Getty Images

Crocs

Market value: $6.9 billion

$6.9 billion POWR Ratings overall rating: B (Buy)

B (Buy) POWR Ratings average broker rating: 1.50

Crocs (CROX, $105.18) is a leading footwear brand with a focus on comfort and style. The company is famous for its clog material and popular design. It offers a variety of footwear products such as sandals, wedges, flips and slides for people of all ages. Its products are made with Croslite, which is comfortable, lightweight, odor-resistant and soft.

The company had an impressive first quarter thanks to strong demand for key products such as clogs, sandals and Jibbitz, which are charms you can put on your shoes. Crocs was also able to expand its gross margin by 720 basis points from the year prior to 50.1% due to lower costs, strong sales, fewer discounts and an efficient supply chain.

CROX is also making progress in the expansion of its omnichannel capabilities. While the company saw an increase in digital activities during the pandemic, this demand remained even when physical stores opened back up. This bodes well for its long-term prospects as more consumers switch to online shopping.

The company has an overall grade of B, translating into a Buy rating in our POWR Ratings system. CROX has a Growth Grade of B, which isn't surprising as adjusted earnings per share rose 577% and revenues grew 63.6% from Q1 2020 to Q1 2021. Analysts expect earnings to rise 50.5% and sales to improve 123.6% year-over-year in the current quarter.

Crocs also has a Quality Grade of A due to a healthy balance sheet. As of the most recent reported quarter, CROX had $256 million in cash with no short-term debt. The company's current ratio is also high at 2.2. Plus, it has a sky-high return on equity of 122.7% – the best of all the retail stocks on this list. To see the complete POWR Ratings analysis for Crocs (CROX), click here.

Getty Images

Estee Lauder

Market value: $108.0 billion

$108.0 billion POWR Ratings overall rating: B (Buy)

B (Buy) POWR Ratings average broker rating: 1.52

Estee Lauder (EL, $297.84) is a world leader in the global prestige beauty market, with offerings in skin care, makeup, fragrances and hair care under popular brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, MAC Cosmetics, Jo Malone London, La Mer, Aveda, Bobbi Brown and Origins. The company sells products through department stores, specialty beauty stores, dedicated brand stores, e-commerce, salons and spas.

The company's skin-care segment has been driving growth for a long time. Estee Lauder, Clinique and La Mer, in particular, saw significant growth in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The Estee Lauder brand is gaining from solid sales in China and Clinique is gaining from robust demand for its hero products, including the Dramatically Different and Clinique Smart franchises.

EL's skin-care division as a whole saw 31% year-over-year growth in sales in the first three months of 2021. And while makeup sales eased in EL's fiscal third quarter, revenues from China slightly improved, reflecting a more advanced recovery in the region. The company should see an increase in demand for makeup products as more pandemic restrictions are lifted.

Estee Lauder's expanding presence in emerging markets is also notable. It will be a growth catalyst for the foreseeable future, especially in Thailand, India, Russia and Brazil.

EL has an overall grade of B, which translates into a Buy in our POWR Ratings system. The company has a Sentiment Grade of B, which means it's one of the more well-liked retail stocks among the "Smart Money" crowd.

And 16 Wall Street analysts rate Estee Lauder a Buy or Strong Buy, with an average target price of $335.75, indicating a potential 12.7% upside.

EL also has a Quality Grade of A due to its rock-solid balance sheet. The retail stock has a current ratio of 2.1 and a quick ratio of 1.6. Both ratios confirm that the company has more than enough liquidity to handle short-term debt. Management is also quite efficient, with a return on equity of 33.3%. Get Estee Lauder's (EL) complete POWR Ratings analysis here.

Getty Images

Kohl's

Market value: $8.5 billion

$8.5 billion POWR Ratings overall rating: B (Buy)

B (Buy) POWR Ratings average broker rating: 1.62

Kohl's (KSS, $54.44) is a U.S.-based department store chain that operates over 1,100 department stores in 49 states. KSS sells moderately priced private-label and national brand clothing, shoes, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. The company also operates an e-commerce site with a more robust product selection and 12 Fila athletic apparel outlets.

KSS has benefited from a strategic initiative that was launched in the fall as a means of increasing sales and expanding its operating margin.

As part of this plan, Kohl's is working to reignite growth in its women's business and build a large beauty division. Its recent alliance with global cosmetics company Sephora should help achieve the latter.

KSS is also primed to gain from its digital business.

While the company had plenty of visitors to its website before the pandemic, the increased shift to online shopping has certainly boosted that traffic. For instance, in the most recent quarter, digital sales increased 14% year-over-year and were up more than 40% from the same quarter in 2019.

Kohl's has also been expanding its e-commerce fulfillment centers and in-store pickups. Its partnership with Amazon.com (AMZN) bodes well for the retailer, as its stores receive more traffic from AMZN customers returning items to Kohl's stores.

KSS has an overall grade of B, which is a Buy rating in the POWR Ratings system. The company has a Growth Grade of A, which makes sense as it swung to an adjusted per-share profit of $1.05 in the first quarter of this year from a loss of $3.22 per share in Q1 2020. Revenues also soared 69% year-over-year.

For the current quarter, earnings are projected to land at $1.11 per share versus a 25-cent per-share loss in the year prior, while revenues are forecast to rise 17%.

KSS also has a Value Grade of A. The company's price-to-book ratio of 1.7 is well below the industry average, and its price-to-tangible-book ratio of 1.7 is tiny compared to the industry average of 7.7. Kohl's also sports a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.3, and its price is about 19% below the average analyst target price, making this an intriguing value among retail stocks. See the complete POWR Ratings for Kohl's (KSS) here.

Getty Images

L Brands

Market value: $18.1 billion

$18.1 billion POWR Ratings overall rating: B (Buy)

B (Buy) POWR Ratings average broker rating: 1.76

L Brands (LB, $65.46) is a women's intimate, personal care and beauty retailer operating under the Victoria's Secret, Pink and Bath & Body Works brands. The company sells its merchandise through its specialty retail stores across the globe, as well as through its websites and other channels.

LB started 2021 on a strong note as both its top and bottom lines improved year-over-year in the first quarter. The reduction of pandemic restrictions and an influx of consumer cash due to government stimulus checks helped drive growth. LB is investing in remodeling and opening new Bath & Body Works stores and expanding internationally to help fuel long-term growth.

Management expects to split Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret into two independent public companies this summer. This is projected to simplify the LB's organizational structure and provide financial flexibility for both companies. L Brands has also relaunched its Victoria's Secret swimwear collection online and at selected stores, too, which should aid growth.

The company has an overall grade of B, which translates into a Buy rating in our POWR Ratings system. LB has a Growth Grade of A due to its past and future growth potential. For instance, L Brands reported an adjusted per-share profit of $1.25 in its first quarter, compared to a loss of 99 cents per share in the year prior. And earnings are forecast to soar 304% year-over-year in the current quarter.

LB also has a Quality Grade of A, which isn't surprising due to its strong balance sheet. The company had $2.8 billion in cash as of the end of the most recent quarter. That compares to zero short-term debt.

L Brands also has a current ratio of 2.0. So, like many of the other retail stocks on this list, its current assets are much larger than its current liabilities, indicating it has more than enough liquidity to handle short-term obligations. Click here for the complete POWR Ratings analysis of L Brands (LB).

Getty Images

Macy's

Market value: $6.1 billion

$6.1 billion POWR Ratings overall rating: B (Buy)

B (Buy) POWR Ratings average broker rating: 2.22

Macy's (M, $19.60), which has been around since 1858, is one of the most well-known department stores in the world. The company currently operates nearly 600 stores under the Macy's brand, 55 stores under the Bloomingdale's name, and another 160 freestanding Bluemercury specialty beauty stores. M also operates e-commerce sites and owns part of a joint venture with Hong Kong-based Fung Retailing.

Like the other retail stocks featured here, M reported upbeat financial results in its most recent quarter. Total revenues jumped from the year prior, with sales strong across all three main brands. This was due to government stimulus checks, as well as more people shopping as stores opened up. The faster-than-expected recovery led management to raise its top- and bottom-line estimates for fiscal 2021.

Macy's is expected to continue this growth as management invests more in its digital business and omnichannel capabilities. The company is also focused on price optimization and private-label offerings to help generate future growth. During the first quarter of fiscal 2021, digital sales were up 34% year-over-year, and 47% of new customers acquired during this quarter came from M's digital channel.

The company has an overall grade of B, which is a Buy rating in our POWR Ratings system. M has a Growth Grade of B due to its forecasted growth. Analysts expect the retailer to post a per-share profit of 13 cents this quarter compared to a per-share loss of 81 cents one year ago, while revenues are projected to rise 39.3%.

M also has a Value Grade of A as its valuation metrics look attractive across the board. The retail stock has a paltry trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 4.9 and a forward P/E ratio of 9.9. Its price-to-sales ratio of 0.3 and price-to-book ratio of 2.3 are both below the industry averages. For Macy's (M) complete POWR Ratings analysis, click here.

