5 Retail Stocks to Buy as Sales Make Solid Rebound in February

Retail sales rebounded in February after an unexpected decline in January, following a solid holiday season. The Commerce Department said on Mar 14 that retail sales increased 0.6% in February on a month-over-month basis.

February's rise came after a 1.1% decline in January. Although retail sales fell short of the consensus estimate of an increase of 0.8%, last month's rebound once again proves that consumers are spending lavishly.

Year over year, retail sales grew 1.5% in February as inflation has declined substantially over the past year.

Retail sales increased across a large number of segments in February. Sales at garden equipment and building material stores increased 2.2%. Receipts at motor vehicles and parts dealers rose 1.6%, while sales at gasoline stations climbed 0.6%. Sales at electronics and appliances outlets grew 1.5%.

Core retail sales, which excludes automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services costs, remained unchanged month over month in February. Core retail sales for January were revised down to 0.3% from 0.4%.

Inflation is still higher than the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. The consumer price index rose 3.2% year over year in February. However, consumer spending, which has been driving the retail sector, remains rock solid. The U.S. economy grew 2.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Also, the Atlanta Fed has projected 2.5% annualized GDP growth for the first quarter.

Our Picks

Given the encouraging economic environment and increase in retail sales, it would be prudent for savvy investors to consider betting on retail stocks like Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO, eBay Inc. EBAY and Tapestry, Inc. TPR. Each of these stocks carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Amazon.com, Inc. is one of the largest e-commerce providers, with sprawling operations in North America and across the globe. AMZN’s online retail business revolves around the Prime program and is well supported by its massive distribution network. Further, the Whole Foods Market acquisition helped Amazon establish its footprint in the physical grocery supermarket space.

Amazon.com’sexpected earnings growth rate for the current year is 40.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 12.1% over the past 60 days. AMZN presently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names in 16 Midwestern states, mainly Iowa, Missouri and Illinois. CASY also operates two stores under the name "Tobacco City," selling primarily tobacco and nicotine products, one liquor store and one grocery store.

Casey's General Stores’ expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 9.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.7% over the past 60 days. CASY presently has a Zacks Rank #2.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is a specialty retailer of casual apparel, accessories and footwear for men and women aged 15-25 years. AEO, along with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing and marketing of casual clothing. American Eagle Outfitters’ assortment includes jeans, cargo pants, graphic T-shirts, as well as a range of accessories, outerwear and footwear.

American Eagle Outfitters’ expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 7.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 7.2% over the past 60 days. AEO presently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

eBay Inc. operates an online shopping platform that provides sellers the tools to build online store formats, making it easier for customers to browse by brands. Over the years, EBAY has evolved from a relatively small community user-based auction site to a worldwide commercial behemoth store.

eBay has an expected earnings growth rate of 8% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 3.9% over the past 60 days. EBAY presently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Tapestry, Inc. is the designer and marketer of fine accessories and gifts for women and men in the United States and internationally. TPR offers lifestyle products, which include handbags, women’s and men’s accessories, footwear, jewelry, seasonal apparel collections, sunwear, travel bags, fragrances and watches.

Tapestry’sexpected earnings growth rate for the current year is 9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 2.2% over the past 60 days. TPR presently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

eBay Inc. (EBAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.