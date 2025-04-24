5 Resilient Tech ETFs Over the Past Month Amid Worsening Outlook

The tech sector has been caught in a web of uncertainty this year, created by trade tensions, the rise of cheap-cost Chinese artificial intelligence (AI), and demand volatility. While there have been hints of trade de-escalation this week, the outcome is yet to be seen (read: 5 Beaten-Down ETFs to Play on Hints of Trade De-escalation).

Meanwhile, South Korea’s SK Hynix, which is NVIDIA’s NVDA supplier, cautioned about demand volatility on Thursday, after quarterly profits soared 158% on AI boom. SK Hynix, a key DRAM supplier, warned that macroeconomic uncertainties, including U.S. tariffs, are causing demand volatility that may affect the year's second half.

In the early part of the year, China’s AI startup DeepSeek sparked a tech sell-off as investors reacted to fears over a cheaper, open-source large language model. Not just DeepSeek, Alibaba Group Holding BABA also launched the QwQ-32B model, an AI system that rivals DeepSeek but requires only a fraction of the data (read: Alibaba's Stock Surges on AI Breakthrough: ETFs in Focus).

How Tech Has Crashed This Year

Concerns about the sustainability of AI dominance of the United States have weighed heavily on tech markets this year. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK has lost about 14.6% so far this year (as of April 23, 2025).

As of now, 110 S&P 500 companies have reported their Q1 results. Total earnings are up 6.1% year over year, on 5.0% higher revenues. In terms of performance against expectations, 74.5% of companies have exceeded EPS (earnings per share) estimates, while 62.7% have surpassed revenue expectations.

Q2 Outlook Softens

Looking ahead at Q2 2025, total earnings for the S&P 500 are projected to rise 7.8% year over year on 3.9% higher revenues. However, these estimates have recently been revised downward, continuing the negative trend observed ahead of the Q1 reporting season.

Earnings Revisions Reflect Caution

For Q2 2025, Tech sector earnings are expected to grow 11.5% year over year—a drop from the 14.2% increase expected on April 2. Similarly, full-year 2025 earnings growth for Tech has been revised down to 10.2% from 12.1% earlier in April.

Resilient Tech ETFs in Focus

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few technology-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that have offered resilient performances over the past month. These ETFs have outperformed the XLK ETF over the past month.

Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF BCDF – Down 2.5% Past Month

The Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF is an actively managed ETF that seeks long-term growth of capital. The fund charges 85 bps in fees and yields 1.59% annually.

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF IVEG – Down 6.8% Past Month

The underlying Morningstar Global Food Innovation Index consists of companies from U.S. and non-U.S. markets that are expected to benefit from creating or using agricultural technologies or innovative food products or services. The fund charges 47 bps in fees and yields 1.94% annually.

First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF BNGE – Down 7.4% Past Month

The underlying S-Network Streaming & Gaming Index comprises common stock & depositary receipts issued by U.S. & non-U.S. companies that enable remote users to access online content; publish online content; participate in prospective wagering; spectate or participate in competitive video gaming; & that provide the products, services & technology that are necessary for the streaming & gaming industries. The fund charges 70 bps in fees.

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF IHAK – Down 8.5% Past Month

The underlying NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security Index comprises developed and emerging market companies involved in cyber security and technology, including cyber security hardware, software, products, and services. The fund charges 47 bps in fees.

Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF KNCT – Down 9.5%

The underlying STOXX World AC NexGen Connectivity Index consists of companies with significant exposure to technologies or products that contribute to future connectivity through direct revenues. The fund charges 40 bps in fees.

