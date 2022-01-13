5 Regional Bank Earnings Charts to Watch Next Week

Fourth quarter earnings season is here.

Most just want to move on to 2022, but many companies will be providing guidance for this year. That will be valuable as the pandemic continues to rage around the globe, but the recovery is still also moving forward.

It always kicks off with the big banks such as JPMorgan and Bank of America.

But the regional banks will also start reporting earnings over the next week and they are just as important in a rising-rate environment as the big banks.

However, there are dozens of regional banks. How do you know which ones to watch?

These 5 banks have great earnings surprise track records.

They’ve beaten all throughout the pandemic.

Shares are also trading near new 52-week highs.

Will they continue to have this momentum?

5 Regional Bank Earnings Charts to Watch

1. PNC Financial Services Group PNC

PNC Financial has a $93.9 billion market cap. This Pittsburgh-headquartered bank is big in asset management.

PNC Financial has beat 5 quarters in a row and has just missed twice in the last 5 years.

Shares are up 41% over the last year and are at new highs but PNC Financial is still attractively priced with a forward P/E of 15.6.

It pays a dividend currently yielding 2.3%.

Should PNC Financial be on your short list?

2. Comerica Inc. CMA

Comerica has a market cap of $12.7 billion. This Texas-headquartered bank also has a big presence in Michigan, Arizona, California and Florida, all strong regional economic markets.

Comerica has a good earnings surprise track record, having beat 6 quarters in a row.

Shares are up 58.2% in the last year and are at 3-year highs.

Comerica is still attractively priced, with a forward P/E of 16.6. It pays a dividend yielding 2.8%.

Will Comerica beat again this quarter?

3. KeyCorp KEY

KeyCorp has a market cap of $24.4 billion. This regional bank is headquartered in Cleveland and has a large financial services business.

KeyCorp has only missed once in the last 5 years, and it was in 2019. That’s an impressive record.

Shares are up 44% in the last year but remain cheap, with a forward P/E of 12.9.

It pays a dividend, currently yielding 3%.

Will KeyCorp continue to break out after this earnings report?

4. Bank OZK OZK

Bank OZK is the smallest of the regional banks on this list with a market cap of $6.5 billion. Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Bank OZK specializes in real estate lending.

It has beat on estimates 6 quarters in a row.

Bank OZK shares have gained 50% over the last year and are at 3-year highs, but still trade with a forward P/E of just 13.1.

It also pays a dividend, currently yielding 2.3%.

Tracey owns Bank OZK in her personal portfolio.

Does it have more room to run in 2022?

5. US Bancorp USB

US Bancorp has a $91 billion market cap. Headquartered in Minneapolis, it offers standard banking products such as investments and mortgages.

US Bancorp has an outstanding earnings surprise track record. It hasn’t missed in 5 years. That’s incredibly impressive given everything that has gone on during that period, including the pandemic.

Shares are up 24% in the last year and trade near 5-year highs.

But US Bancorp is still cheap, with a forward P/E of 13.9.

It also pays a dividend, currently yielding 3%.

Will it break out on this earnings report?

