5 Reddit Stocks Seeing the Most Chatter Friday

Reddit stocks are hot right now with retailer traders on the website boosting multiple meme stocks higher this week.

There’s plenty of meme stocks that have been getting love from Reddit this week. Some of those are still climbing today, but others have settled or even fallen since their rallies.

We’re taking a look at the stocks that are getting the most chatter Friday on Reddit below.

Reddit Stocks: AMC Entertainment (AMC)

All about the company: AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is a movie theater company that has been a favorite meme stock among Redditors this year.

What the stock is doing today: Shares are climbing more than 16% today.

What Reddit has to say: Reddit traders continue to meme AMC stock and are pushing for it to head to the moon.

Reddit Stocks: GameStop (GME)

All about the company: GameStop (NYSE:GME) is a video game retailer that has been in trouble lately with poor performance but caught the interest of meme investors earlier this year.

What the stock is doing today: Shares are falling over 2% today.

What Reddit has to say: Traders on Reddit are talking about the stock alongside the rise of AMC shares.

Reddit Stocks: BlackBerry (BB)

All about the company: BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) is an Internet of Things and enterprise software company that was previously a maker of smartphones and tablets.

What the stock is doing today: Shares are rising more than 13% as of this writing.

What Reddit has to say: Investors are discussing the rising price of the stock and are calling on AMC traders to help them out.

Reddit Stocks: Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

All about the company: Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is a software company in the U.S. that focuses on big data analysis.

What the stock is doing today: Shares are heading over 4% higher this morning.

What Reddit has to say: Just like many of the other top Reddit stocks today, PLTR is getting talked about due to its rising price.

Reddit Stocks: Virgin Galactic (SPCE)

All about the company: Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) is a space flight company hoping to offer commercial trips to customers in the future.

What the stock is doing today: Shares are soaring more than 7% today.

What Reddit has to say: Redditors are again calling for the stock to go to the moon as share prices rise today.

