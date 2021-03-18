5 Reddit Stocks Seeing More Chatter Than Usual on r/WSB Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The choices of Reddit stocks on r/WallStreetBets continue to be an interest for retail investors looking to chase profits. While Redditors appear more interested in the memes, it’s still worthwhile to take a look at what the subreddit is talking about.

Investors on r/WSB typically target companies for short squeezes. This results in retail investors pumping up shares of the stocks and hurting hedge funds before dipping out with their gains. However, some stocks talked about on the subreddit don’t fall into this category.

Here are the stocks getting more chatter than usual over on r/WSB.

Takung Art Co (NYSEAMERICAN: TKAT ) — Shares of TKAT stock is down 5% with heavy trading as more than 28 million shares change hands. Redditors are mostly talking about the halt in trading for the stock.

(NYSEAMERICAN: ) — Shares of TKAT stock is down 5% with heavy trading as more than 28 million shares change hands. Redditors are mostly talking about the halt in trading for the stock. Target (NYSE: TGT ) — TGT stock is rising on earnings with shares up 1% as about 1.5 million trade at the time of this writing. Interest today is likely connected to the company’s recent earnings report.

(NYSE: ) — TGT stock is rising on earnings with shares up 1% as about 1.5 million trade at the time of this writing. Interest today is likely connected to the company’s recent earnings report. 3D Printing Etf (BATS: PRNT ) — PRNT stock is dipping close to 1% lower on Thursday with about 152,000 shares trading. Redditors are taking an interest in PRNT today due to its connection to Cathie Wood.

(BATS: ) — PRNT stock is dipping close to 1% lower on Thursday with about 152,000 shares trading. Redditors are taking an interest in PRNT today due to its connection to Cathie Wood. Hexo (NYSE: HEXO ) — HEXO stock is up 1% today as roughly 6.5 million shares of the stock change hands. HEXO chatter is up today on earnings from the company.

(NYSE: ) — HEXO stock is up 1% today as roughly 6.5 million shares of the stock change hands. HEXO chatter is up today on earnings from the company. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) — MSOS is getting a decent 1.4% boost today with decent trading volume at about 1.2 million shares. Reddit investors are interested in the marijuana ETF with revived hopes that the drug will be legalized in the U.S.

A particular interest for Reddit traders lately is penny stocks. The low entry point makes it easy to meme shares without having to worry about major losses alongside potential dips. Some of the more noteworthy today include 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF), Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA), Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA), and Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR). Let’s take a look at those and other Reddit stocks worth giving a glance below.

