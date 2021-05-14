5 Reddit Penny Stocks Seeing the Most Chatter Friday

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It’s the end of the week and we’re closing it out right here at InvestorPlace with coverage of the most talked-about penny stocks on Reddit for Friday.

But don’t just jump right in. First, I have to warn you about the dangers of penny stocks. If you’re reading an article like this, then you likely already know, but penny stocks can be incredibly volatile. That’s due to the cheap prices making them easy to manipulate. However, that low barrier to entry is also what attracts fearless traders.

Now, let’s dive into the Reddit penny stocks seeing the most chatter today.

Reddit Penny Stocks: Senseonics Holdings (SENS)

All about the company: Senseonics Holdings (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) is a Taiwanese company that makes power supplies for PCs.

What the stock is doing today: Shares are heading nearly 12% higher today.

What Reddit has to say: Users of the r/pennystocks subreddit are talking about the positive earnings report from the company.

Reddit Penny Stocks: Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS)

All about the company: Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on breast cancer treatments.

What the stock is doing today: Shares are heading more than 16% higher.

What Reddit has to say: Reddit traders are discussing the withdrawal of a share authorization vote today.

Reddit Penny Stocks: Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)

All about the company: Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutic products.

What the stock is doing today: Shares are up 2.4%.

What Reddit has to say: Redditors are debating the merits of holding the stock over using it for day trading.

Reddit Penny Stocks: Clover Health Investments (CLOV)

All about the company: Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) is a health insurance company founded in 2014 that operates out of Tennessee.

What the stock is doing today: Shares are heading over 4% higher today.

What Reddit has to say: Traders are chattering about picking up shares ahead of earnings on Monday.

Reddit Penny Stocks: Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

All about the company: Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on developing genetic therapies for patients.

What the stock is doing today: Shares are rising 4.4% Friday.

What Reddit has to say: Members of the penny stocks subreddit are talking about recent manufacturing expansion news from the company.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

