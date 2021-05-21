5 Reddit Cryptos Seeing the Most Chatter Friday

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It’s another busy day of trading and where would we be without Reddit rising interest in various penny stocks? It’s become a normal trend at this point and we’re following up on it by checking out the penny stocks getting the most chatter on the social media platform on Friday.

Source: Vladeep / Shutterstock.com

I can’t just dive right into that yet though. Instead, I’ve got to put out a warning concerning penny stocks. While Reddit may love them, they aren’t for everyone. There are significant risks that come from investing in them due to how easy they are to manipulate.

You have been warned.

Reddit Penny Stocks: Urban One (UONE)

All about the company: Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) is a media conglomerate in the U.S. that targets African American viewers.

What the stock is doing today: Shares are falling 8.9% as of this writing.

What Reddit has to say: Redditors are discussing an SEC halt of trading for the stock and its movement today.

Reddit Penny Stocks: Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS)

All about the company: Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on breast cancer treatments.

What the stock is doing today: Shares are largely unmoving today.

What Reddit has to say: Investors on the penny stocks subreddit are talking about the company’s CEO presenting a report to Congress on Monday.

Reddit Penny Stocks: Urban One (UONEK)

All about the company: Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) is a media conglomerate in the U.S. with a focus on African American viewers.

What the stock is doing today: Shares are falling close to 15% today.

What Reddit has to say: Class D shares of the company’s stock are being discussed alongside the main shares after an SEC trading halt.

Reddit Penny Stocks: Enveric Biosciences (ENVB)

All about the company: Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) is a biotechnology company focusing on developing treatments using cannabinoid medicines.

What the stock is doing today: Shares are rising over 8% today.

What Reddit has to say: Users of the forum are talking about the running price of shares today.

Reddit Penny Stocks: Assertio Holdings (ASRT)

All about the company: Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) is a pharmaceutical company focusing on treatments for neurology, pain, and diseases of the central nervous system.

What the stock is doing today: Shares are largely unmoving as of this writing.

What Reddit has to say: Reddit users are debating the stock’s potential to rise or fall.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed

The post 5 Reddit Cryptos Seeing the Most Chatter Friday appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.