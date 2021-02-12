5 Red-Hot ETFs to Gift Your Loved Ones

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and while accessories, dresses, gadgets or flowers are the usual gifts being picked up for this day, gifting an ETF could also be a great idea. This is because the performance of ETFs is dependent on the movement of the stock market and their underlying holdings.



And the good news is that the major U.S. stock bourses are hitting a series of record highs this month on renewed optimism over speedy economic recovery from the pandemic-driven recession. Hopes of more fiscal relief package, signs of a healing labor market, continued progress in more vaccines, a rapid vaccination rollout and stronger-than-expected earnings bolstered investors’ confidence in the stock market and should keep the optimism alive.



Though almost every corner of the stock market is enjoying a rally, we have highlighted five ETFs that have been hot this year and could be a great gift for your loved ones. Let’s dig into the heart and soul of these ETFs:



ARK Innovation ETF ARKK



This ETF has been the hottest of all, riding the wave of Tesla’s TSLA crazy run and its innovative strategy. Innovation has been changing consumer habit and the economy. ARK defines ‘‘disruptive innovation’’ as the introduction of a technologically enabled new product or service that potentially changes the way the world works (read: 6 Hot ETFs That Could be Investors' Darling in February).



ARKK is an actively managed fund seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies that benefit from the development of new products or services, technological improvements and advancements in scientific research related to the areas of DNA technologies (Genomic Revolution), industrial innovation in energy, automation and manufacturing (Industrial Innovation), the increased use of shared technology, infrastructure and services (Next Generation Internet), and technologies that make financial services more efficient (Fintech Innovation). In total, the fund holds 55 securities in its basket and charges 75 bps in annual fees. The product has AUM of $24.9 billion and trades in an average daily volume of 6.2 million shares.



iShares Global Clean Energy ETF ICLN



This space is set to explode in the coming years given climate change, growing global renewable energy consumption, higher spending in clean tech business and Joe Biden’s push toward going greener.



This fund provides global exposure to 30 companies that produce energy from solar, wind and other renewable sources by tracking the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. It is concentrated on Plug Power (PLUG) at 10.5% while other firms hold no more than 5.6% of assets. The United States and China take the top two spots in terms of country exposure with 37.6% and 12.1% share, respectively. The ETF has AUM of $6.9 billion and charges 46 bps in annual fees and expenses. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook (read: A Complete Guide to Clean Energy ETFs).



Global X Cannabis ETF POTX



Cannabis stocks have been surging buoyed by hopes of wider legalization as well as the growing adoption of marijuana in more states. POTX seeks to invest in companies across the cannabis industry and tracks the Cannabis Index. It holds 20 stocks in its basket, with Canadian firms accounting for 79% of assets, while the United States and Britain take 10.5% and 6.9% share, respectively. The product has accumulated $115.4 million in its asset base and trades in an average daily volume of 324,000 shares. Expense ratio comes in at 0.50% (read: 5 Niche ETFs That Led the Market Rally Higher Last Week).



WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund WCLD



The move to cloud accelerated during the pandemic and is likely to continue in view of the digital transformation. This ETF offers exposure to emerging and fast-growing U.S.-listed companies (including ADRs) that are primarily focused on cloud software and services, and follows the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index. It holds 54 stocks in its basket and charges investors 45 bps in fees per year. The product has amassed $1.4 billion in its asset base and trades in an average daily volume of 421,000 shares. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) (read: Can Cloud Computing ETFs Keep Soaring?).



Amplify Online Retail ETF IBUY



The pandemic has led to an e-commerce boom and changed the consumer landscape into a purely digital one. As more Americans prefer online shopping even post pandemic, the online retail ETF will continue to get a boost. This ETF offers global exposure to companies that derive 70% or more revenues from online and virtual retail by tracking the EQM Online Retail Index. The fund comprises 58 stocks and has attracted $1.7 billion in its asset base. It charges 65 bps in fees per year and trades in an average daily volume of 248,000 shares.

