5 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Gartner (IT) Stock Now

A prudent investment decision involves buying well-performing stocks at the right time while selling those that are at risk. A rise in share price and strong fundamentals signal a stock’s bullish run.

Gartner Inc. IT is a consulting services provider that has performed extremely well lately and has the potential to sustain the momentum in the near term. Consequently, if you haven’t taken advantage of the share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio.

What Makes Gartner an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run on the bourse so far this year. Shares of Gartner have returned 109.9%, outperforming the 59.1% growth of the industry it belongs to and 28.4% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite in the said time frame.

Solid Zacks Rank: Gartner has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 or #2 (Buy) offer the best investment opportunities. Thus, the company is a compelling investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions:The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gartner’s fourth-quarter 2021 earnings has climbed 21% to $2.47 per share. Estimates for 2022 have moved up 7.6%, respectively.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: Gartner has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 59%, on average.

Growth Factors: Gartner has a large and diverse addressable market with low customer concentration, which helps it mitigate operating risks. The company offers timely, thought-provoking and comprehensive analysis that is known for its high quality, independence and objectivity. Its research reports have become indispensable tools for various companies across different sectors, strengthening its leading position in the market. Consistency in rewarding shareholders through share buybacks not only instills investors’ confidence in the stock, but also positively impacts earnings per share. The company’s bottom line continued to benefit from improvement in operational efficiency.

Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Business Servicessector are Avis Budget CAR and Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN), both sporting a Zacks Rank #1, and Charles River Associates (CRAI), carrying a Zacks Rank #2.

Avis Budget has an expected earnings growth rate of 420.6% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 76.9%, on average.

Avis Budget’s shares have surged 744.3% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 18.8%.

Cross Country Healthcare has an expected earnings growth rate of 447.8% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 75%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare’s shares have surged 201% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 21.5%.

Charles River Associates has an expected earnings growth rate of 61.2% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 51%, on average.

Charles River’s shares have surged 119.3% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 15.5%.

