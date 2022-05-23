5 Reasons Why You Should Invest in FTI Consulting (FCN) Stock

A prudent investment decision involves buying well-performing stocks at the right time. A rise in share price and strong fundamentals signal a stock’s bullish run.

FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN is a consulting service provider that has performed exceptionally well of late and has the potential to sustain its momentum in the near term. Consequently, if you haven’t taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio.

What Makes FTI Consulting an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse at FCN’s price trend shows that the stock has had a solid run on the bourses over the past year. Shares of FTI Consulting have returned 18.2% against the 1.3% decline of the industry it belongs to in the said time frame.



Solid Zacks Rank: FTI Consulting currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 offer the best investment opportunities. Thus, FCN is a compelling investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: FTI Consulting has an impressive earnings surprise history. FCN delivered an earnings surprise of 24.4% in the last four quarters, on average.

Earnings Expectations: Earnings growth and stock price gains often serve as indicators of a company’s prospects. For 2022 and 2023, FTI Consulting’s earnings are expected to grow 1.6% and 22.1%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures.

Growth Factors: FTI Consulting has a unique potential to bring together diverse issues like damage assessment, accounting, economics, finance and the industry on a single platform. This makes it an excellent partner for global clients, thereby generating continued revenue growth from the existing international operations. Global operations help expand its geographic footprint. Share buybacks boost investor confidence and positively impact the stock’s earnings per share.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Business Services sector that investors can consider are Cross Country Healthcare CCRN, Gartner IT and Avis Budget CAR, each presently carrying a Zacks Rank of 1.

Cross Country Healthcare has an expected earnings growth rate of 49.4% for the current year. CCRN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.2%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare has a long-term earnings growth of 6.9%.

Gartner’s shares have risen 5.6% in the past year. IT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.2%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gartner's earnings in the current year has moved up 9.8% in the past 90 days.

Avis Budget has an expected earnings growth rate of 59.8% for the current year. CAR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 102.1%, on average.

Avis Budget has a long-term earnings growth of 19.4%.

