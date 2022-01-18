5 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Clean Harbors (CLH) Stock

A prudent investment decision involves buying well-performing stocks at the right time while selling those at risk. A rise in share price and strong fundamentals signal a stock’s bullish run.

Clean Harbors Inc. CLH has performed exceptionally well lately and has the potential to sustain its momentum in the near term. Consequently, if you haven’t taken advantage of the share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio.

What Makes Clean Harbors an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run on the bourse over the past year. Shares of Clean Harbors have gained 18.6% over the past year, outperforming the 8.9% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Solid Rank & VGM Score: Clean Harbors currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of A. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities. Thus, the company seems to be an appropriate investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clean Harbors’ first-quarter 2022 earnings has climbed 26.2% to 77 cents per share. Estimates for 2022 have moved up 12.4%.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: Clean Harbors has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 50.5% in the last four quarters, on average.

Growth Factors: Clean Harbors focuses on improving its efficiency and lowering operating costs through enhanced technology, process efficiencies and stringent cost management. It continues to make capital investments to enhance the quality of its services and comply with government and local regulations. Acquisitions help the company expand its business across multiple lines of services. Consistency in rewarding its shareholders through share buybacks boosts investor confidence and positively impact earnings per share.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other stocks in the broader Business Services sector that investors may consider are Cross Country Healthcare ( CCRN ), Accenture ( ACN ) and Republic Services RSG. While Cross Country Healthcare and Accenture sport a Zacks Rank #1, Republic Services carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Cross Country Healthcare has an expected earnings growth rate of 447.8% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 75%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare’s shares have surged 144% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 21.5%.

Accenture has an expected earnings growth rate of 19.7% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.3%, on average.

Accenture’s shares have surged 38.9% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 10%.

Republic Services has an expected earnings growth rate of 10.7% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.2%, on average.

Republic Services’ shares have surged 37.2% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 10.9%.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.