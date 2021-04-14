5 Reasons Why You Should Bet on CoreLogic (CLGX) Stock

CoreLogic, Inc. CLGX is a consulting services provider that has performed extremely well lately and has the potential to sustain the momentum in the near term. Consequently, if you haven’t taken advantage of the share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio.

What Makes CoreLogic an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse of the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run on the bourses in the past year. Shares of CoreLogic have returned a whopping 128%, significantly outperforming the 67.6% rally of the industry it belongs to in the said time frame.

Solid Rank: CoreLogic has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 or #2 (Buy) offer attractive investment opportunities. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. One estimate for 2021 moved north over the past 60 days versus no southward revision, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company. Over the same period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 has climbed 4.2%.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: CoreLogic has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the consensus mark in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 5.3%.

Growth Factors: CoreLogic is working on strategic initiatives aimed at long-term growth. It is investing in products and solutions, operational capabilities, technology platforms and infrastructure to build strong strategic client partnerships. It is building capabilities focused on data quality, structures and visualization, technology platforms, and automation techniques to strengthen its position across multiple verticals and geographies and increase margin expansion capabilities.

Acquisitions, over time, have helped CoreLogic increase its share in mortgage, real estate, insurance, capital markets, public sector and rental property markets. The 2020 acquisition of Location, Inc. has enhanced the company’s offering for property and casualty insurance by expanding capabilities in predictive, location-based analytics. The 2019 acquisition of National Tax Search has expanded commercial tax capabilities for its customers.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other stocks worth considering in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Accenture ACN, Charles River Associates CRAI and TeleTech Holdings TTEC. While TeleTech sports a Zacks Rank #1, Accenture and Charles River carry a Zacks Rank #2.

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Accenture, Charles River and TeleTech is pegged at 10%, 13% and 14.7%, respectively.

