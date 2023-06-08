5 Reasons Why Investors Should Invest in Triton (TRTN) Now

Triton International Limited TRTN is benefiting from its shareholder-friendly initiatives.

Against this backdrop, let’s look at the factors that make this stock an attractive pick.

What Makes Triton an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run on the bourse year to date. Shares of Triton have gained 21.2% so far this year compared with the 3.3% rise of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Solid Zacks Rank: Triton presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 offer the best investment opportunities. Thus, the company is a compelling investment proposition at the moment.

Northward Estimate Revisions:The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TRTN’s 2024 earnings has moved up 1.9% year over year.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: Triton has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 6.29% in the last four quarters, on average.

Growth Factors:We are impressed with Triton's consistent efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Triton repurchased 1.7 million shares in the first quarter of 2023. Also, TRTN’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 70 cents per share. The dividend will be paid on Jun 22, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jun 8. Such shareholder-friendly initiatives are commendable in an uncertain scenario like the current one. Moreover, Triton has an impressive liquidity position.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks for investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector are Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA and Allegiant Travel Company ALGT. Each of these companies presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Copa Holdings is aided by improved air-travel demand. We are encouraged by the company’s initiatives to modernize its fleet. CPA's focus on its cargo segment is also impressive.

For second-quarter and full-year 2023, CPA’s earnings are expected to register 765.6% and 75.4% growth, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

Allegiant also benefits from buoyant air-travel demand. With air-travel demand rising in the United States, operating revenues improved 8.5% year over year in 2022.

Management expects revenues to remain strong in 2023 as well. In first-quarter 2023, operating revenues increased 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. For second-quarter and full-year 2023, ALGT’s earnings are estimated to rise 364.5% and 192%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

