5 Reasons Why Investors Should Buy Golar LNG (GLNG) Stock

Golar LNG Limited GLNG is benefiting from an improved FLNG (Floating Liquefied Natural Gas) performance.

Against this backdrop, let’s look at the factors that make this stock an attractive pick.

What Makes Golar LNG an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run on the bourse over the past year. Shares of Golar LNG have gained 81.7% so far this year, outperforming the 4.9% growth of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Solid Zacks Rank: Golar LNG has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 offer the best investment opportunities. Thus, the company is a compelling investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer regarding the price of a stock. Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Golar LNG’s second-quarter 2022 earnings has moved up 33.3% year over year to 24 cents. For full-year 2022, the company’s earnings have increased 16.7% year over year.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: Golar LNG has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 42.1% in the last four quarters, on average.

Growth Factors: Golar LNG is benefiting from an improved FLNG performance. The FLNG unit continues to perform well, aiding the company’s top line. Demand for LNG vessels is likely to get stronger owing to the Russia-Ukraine war, as the European countries look for gas supplies outside Russia. Improved shipping performance is aiding the company. The company anticipates a substantial improvement in cash generation in the next two years owing to strength in the LNG shipping market, increased utilization of Hilli, higher oil and gas price environment and the commencement of the Gimi contract in 2023. The company expects a significant increase in Adjusted EBITDA generation over the next two-three years, driven by its FLNG and shipping units.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors can consider are Kirby KEX, C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW and Diana Shipping Inc. DSX, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 as well.

Kirby has an expected earnings growth rate of 282.14% for the current year. KEX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.7%, on average.

KEX has a long-term earnings growth rate of 12%.

C.H. Robinson has an expected earnings growth rate of 15.9% for the current year. CHRW delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.1%, on average.

C.H. Robinson has a long-term earnings growth rate of 9%. Shares of CHRW have gained 8.8% over the past year.

Diana has an expected earnings growth rate of 265.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DSX’s current-year earnings has improved 5.4% over the past 90 days.

Shares of DSX have gained 5.2% over the past year.

