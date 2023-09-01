5 Reasons Why Investors Should Bet on Triton (TRTN) Stock Now

Triton International Limited ( TRTN ) is benefiting from its shareholder-friendly initiatives.

Against this backdrop, let’s look at the factors that make this stock an attractive pick.

What Makes Triton an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run on the bourse year to date. Shares of Triton gained 22% so far this year compared with the 11% rise of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Solid Rank & VGM Score: Triton currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of B. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities. Thus, the company seems to be an appropriate investment proposition at the moment.

Northward Estimate Revisions:The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Triton’s third-quarter 2023 earnings has moved up 2.7% year over year. For 2023 and 2024, the company’s earnings have moved up 1.9% and 0.5%, year over year, respectively.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: Triton has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters (missing the mark once). The average beat is 4.52%.

Growth Factors:We are impressed with Triton's consistent efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. TRTN’s board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 70 cents per share. The dividend will be paid out on Sep 22, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sep 8. Such shareholder-friendly initiatives boost investor confidence and positively impact the company’s bottom line.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector can also consider other top-ranked stocks like United Airlines UAL and Delta Air Lines DAL. UAL presently sports a Zacks Rank #1, while DAL currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

United Airlines is seeing a steady recovery in domestic and international air-travel demand. Owing to this, UAL expects revenues for the September quarter to grow 10-13% year over year. Our third-quarter total revenue estimate hints at an increase of 11.4% year over year.

For third-quarter 2023, United Airlines anticipates capacity to improve 16% from the year-ago reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UAL’s current-year earnings has been revised 19.7% upward over the past 60 days.

Improved air-travel demand, particularly on the domestic front, is aiding Delta. Due to this positive, DAL reported better-than-expected earnings per share (EPS) and revenues in the second quarter of 2023. For third-quarter 2023, the company expects EPS in the range of $2.2-$2.5.

Management also raised its EPS outlook for the current year. The company now anticipates 2023 EPS (on an adjusted basis) in the band of $6-$7 (previous view: $6 per share). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAL’s current-year earnings has been revised 23.5% upward over the past 60 days.

