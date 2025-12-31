5 Reasons Why Disney Stock Will Beat the Market in 2026

Key Points

Disney stock failed to beat the market in 2025, just as it has flopped in three of the four previous years.

The future is bright with potential blockbusters, another cruise ship, and theme park expansion paying off in 2026.

With a forward earnings multiple in the mid-teens, Disney stock is attractively priced right now.

10 stocks we like better than Walt Disney ›

The last couple of years haven't been easy for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) investors, like me. Shares of the iconic entertainment stock barely matched the market in 2024, only to fall short every year outside of that since 2020.

This year has been more of the same. Disney shares have risen 3% in 2025 heading into the final trading day of the year. The market has soared 17%. I know that the past few years suggest that momentum isn't on the side of the House of Mouse, but I disagree. Here are some of the reasons why I believe that Disney stock will break out and beat the market in 2026.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

1. Content is king again

This past year has been a wild last dance at a Sadie Hawkins party. Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) began the year with a market cap of $26 billion. Its value has roughly tripled as a bidding war broke out for the media stock, following an earlier bidding war for a rival platform that concluded over the summer.

Warner Bros. Discovery looks like it's going to be bought out at roughly half of Disney's enterprise value. Disney is more than twice the company that Warner Bros. Discovery will ever be. What does Disney own? The easier question is to ask what the massive empire doesn't own. It's unlikely that Disney becomes the target of a bidding war in 2026, but the value of what it owns just got a whole lot better this year.

2. Disney still owns the multiplex

Disney's studio business got off to a sleepy start in 2025. Some of the year's biggest hits, like A Minecraft Movie and Sinners, were released by other studios. Its own live-action Snow White was a box office dud. It all worked out in the end.

Outside of China's Ne Zha 2, Disney will have put out the only three movies in 2025 that would go on to top $1 billion in ticket sales worldwide. The live-action Lilo & Stitch and Zootopia 2 are already there. Avatar: Fire and Ash will outsell the two of them by the time it completes its theatrical run.

This isn't a fluke. Disney had the only three movie releases of 2024 that surpassed $1 billion apiece in global box office receipts. Expect more of the same in 2026. Disney's Avengers: Doomsday is widely predicted to be the top draw in the year ahead. Other notable Disney releases in the new year include The Mandalorian and Grogu as well as Toy Story 5. Never bet against a proven hit factory.

3. It's a small world, but it keeps getting bigger

Disney's experiences segment was expected to face a major challenge in fiscal 2025 with the springtime opening of Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Epic Universe. Would the first major theme park to open in the U.S. -- minutes from Disney World in Florida -- leave a dent on the world's largest operator?

It doesn't seem that way. Disney's experiences segment -- helmed by its gated attractions and cruise line business -- saw its revenue and segment operating income rise 6% and 8%, respectively. The new year should be even better. Since the end of Disney's fiscal year in September, its cruise line introduced the bar-raising Disney Destiny in November. The maiden voyage for Disney Adventure -- its largest cruise ship -- is now just a couple of months away. A major expansion at its theme parks worldwide leaves Disney with a pipeline of new experiences that will be rolled out over the next few years.

4. The financials keep getting better

If you think Disney stock disappointed in 2025 because the business took a step back, think again. Disney's revenue rose a modest 3% to $94.4 billion in fiscal 2025, but the story was even better on the bottom line. Adjusted earnings per share rose 19%. Free cash flow improved 18%.

Disney's streaming business turned profitable midway through fiscal 2024. This has helped give Disney+, Hulu, and the recently launched ESPN Unlimited the flexibility to soar without impeding the overall company. Disney reinstated its dividend at the start of fiscal 2024 and has since raised it three times. Disney is back, even if the five-year chart says otherwise.

5. Disney is cheaper than you think

With so many moving parts -- led by its flagship content business that just saw a rival get bid up to 3 times what it was worth a year ago -- you would expect Disney to be richly valued. Here is where that uninspiring stock chart of the past few years starts to pay off.

Disney is trading for a reasonable 17 times this fiscal year's profit target. It's fetching a little more than 15 times next fiscal year's earnings. You can snag the global leader in entertainment at an attractive valuation, heading into a future that should include a lot of Disney consumption by the world. It's how a fairy tale ends, and this is your compelling starting line.

Should you buy stock in Walt Disney right now?

Before you buy stock in Walt Disney, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Walt Disney wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $505,749!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,149,658!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 979% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 31, 2025.

Rick Munarriz has positions in Comcast and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walt Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool recommends Comcast. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.