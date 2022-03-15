5 Reasons Why Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Stock is a Must Buy

With 2022 so far turning out to be disappointing for equity markets given the geopolitical and inflationary concerns, investors are shying away from investing in stocks. Despite this gloomy backdrop, there are stocks worth betting on based on strong fundamentals and growth prospects. One such banking stock is Associated Banc-Corp ASB.



The company’s organic and inorganic growth efforts are likely to continue enhancing profitability. ASB is also undertaking steps to restructure the business with an aim to improve operating efficiency.



The company is witnessing upward earnings estimate revisions, reflecting analysts’ optimism regarding its earnings growth potential. In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings moved 1.2% and 1.4% upward for 2022 and 2023, respectively. The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Associated Banc-Corp have rallied 3.7% so far this year against the industry's 1.4% decline.



Why is the Stock an Attractive Pick?

Earnings Growth: In the past three to five years, Associated Banc-Corp recorded earnings growth of 2.8%. Though the company’s earnings are expected to decline 21.4% this year, the same is projected to rebound and grow 23.6% in 2023.



Over the next three-five years, the company’s earnings are expected to grow 8%, thus rewarding long-term investors.



The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 23.14%.



Revenue Strength: Associated Banc-Corp is witnessing a steady improvement in revenues. Though the company’s total revenues declined last year, it expects expansion of its lending capabilities (as part of its new strategic plan) to help drive incremental revenues, going forward. Management anticipates net interest income to be more than $800 million and non-interest income to exceed $300 million this year.



Revenues are expected to grow 6.3% for 2022 and 10.2% for 2023.



Opportunistic Buyouts: Given a solid balance sheet position, Associated Banc-Corp is well-positioned to grow further on the back of strategic acquisitions. In 2020, the company acquired First Staunton Bancshares, while in 2019, it took over 32 branches in Wisconsin. In the first half of 2018, it had acquired Anderson Insurance, Diversified Insurance Solutions, and Bank Mutual. These deals are expected to be accretive to the company’s earnings.



Strategic Business Restructuring Plan: Associated Banc-Corp has been undertaking several measures to improve operating efficiency. In September 2021, the company announced a new expansion plan, which will bolster operating leverage, and improve lending and digital capabilities. Thus, it expects net total revenues to witness a CAGR of roughly 8% from the end of 2021 through 2023.



Earlier, in 2020, the company had announced branch optimization efforts, which will result in annual cost savings. Further, in March 2021, ASB sold its wealth management subsidiary Whitnell & Co. while in 2020, the company divested its insurance business — Associated Benefits & Risk Consulting.



Steady Capital-Deployment Activities: Associated Banc-Corp is committed toward enhancing shareholders’ value. The company has been raising dividends on a regular basis, with the last one announced in July 2021. Based on the last day’s closing price of $23.43, the company’s quarterly dividend of 20 cents per share currently yields 3.45%. This is impressive compared with the industry average of 2.25%.



While the bank suspended share buybacks in 2020 to enhance liquidity amid the coronavirus-related concerns, it resumed the same in first-quarter 2021. In October 2021, ASB announced an additional share repurchase authorization worth up to $100 million. As of Dec 31, 2021, nearly $80 million worth of buyback authorization remained.

Other Stocks Worth a Look

A couple of other banks worth considering amid the current market backdrop are East West Bancorp EWBC and Zions Bancorporation ZION.



East West Bancorp currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has moved marginally upward to $6.49 over the past 30 days. So far this year, EWBC’s shares have lost 2.6%.



Zions also carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has been revised nearly 1% upward to $4.96 over the past month. ZION’s shares have rallied 1.7% in the year-to-date period.

