5 Reasons Trump’s Pro-Business Stance Could Be Bad for Union Workers If He’s Reelected in 2024

It’s no secret that conservative platforms have historically had a critical stance toward labor unions. Conservatives in the Republican Party have long argued that unions add financial burdens to companies and can make U.S. businesses less competitive globally.

However, there seems to be a curious phenomenon among union voters indicating this voting bloc is poised, at least somewhat, to shift away from the Democratic party. Just a few weeks ago, the Republican National Convention welcomed the first Teamsters (union) president to speak at their convention — Sean O’Brien, the president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, per The Wall Street Journal.

Though there are mixed reports about how his speech was received, many still warn that a Trump presidency would be detrimental to this working-class demographic. Here’s why.

1. Pro-Business Stance

President Donald Trump has always touted himself as a being on the side of business interests — a stance that some critics believe is diametrically opposed to those of labor unions.

The successful businessman and New York native built considerable wealth through real estate and related business ventures. According to his own history, his “America First” stance was forged by the opportunities the free markets of the American economy provided for him.

It should be no surprise that he’d feel obligated to provide U.S. businesses similar opportunities in his bid to keep “America First.” However, this viewpoint and related legislation could prove problematic for union workers who may see their rights and protections weakened under a pro-business administration.

2. Anti-Union Policies

In line with his pro-business stance, Trump has also expressed anti-union sentiment in the past, according to The Washington Post. He has criticized unions for hindering economic growth and job creation, stating that they make it difficult for businesses to operate efficiently.

During his presidency, he implemented various policies, rules and executive orders that have weakened unions’ power and collective bargaining abilities. These actions have been met with strong opposition from labor unions and workers’ rights advocates.

3. Trump Advocated for National Right-to-Work Initiatives

Right-to-work states allow employees to be covered by a collective bargaining agreement, even if they opt out of paying union dues. States that enforce this legislation are seen as weakening the efficacy of labor unions. The idea is that these moves weaken collective bargaining efforts and diminish wages, ultimately eroding workers’ rights.

Though a bill that would force all states to become right-to-work has not yet been passed, Trump’s advocacy of such ideas may be concerning for workers who could be impacted by neutered unions.

4. Past Presidential Track Record

According to the AFL-CIO, the former president had a “devastating and catastrophic anti-labor track record” during his presidency. During his tenure as president, he appointed judges who were perceived as hostile to labor interests. Some of the concerns were that judges typically sided with corporate interests and limited workers’ abilities to sue their employers for discrimination, among others, per The Center for American Progress.

5. Deregulation vs. Workers’ Safety

During his first bid for the presidency, Trump campaigned heavily on deregulation, pushing the idea of making U.S. businesses more competitive on a global level. He was adamant about not touching regulations pertaining to worker safety, but there’s doubt regarding whether or not he honored that commitment.

A 2018 Politico article suggested: “The Trump administration has rolled back worker safety protections affecting underground mine safety inspections, offshore oil rigs, and line speeds in meat processing plants, among others.”

Bottom Line

Trump, the former president and current political candidate, has a consistent record of promoting his pro-business stance. His past presidency was full of moves backing this sentiment.

Conservatives tend to believe improving businesses’ bottom lines is wise, while progressives believe the country’s economy should start with the welfare of the working class. It’s an age-old conundrum that neither side has seemed to fully address. We’ll find out at the polls which ideology resonates with Americans later this year.

Editor’s note on election coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. For more coverage on this topic, please check out 4 Reasons a Kamala Harris Presidency Could Be Bad for Union Workers.

