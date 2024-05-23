5 Reasons to Buy Nvidia's (NVDA) Stock After Strong Q1 Results

Nvidia NVDA shares are up over +10% in today’s trading session after reporting its Q1 results Wednesday evening and posting another quarter of exponential growth. Furthermore, there is still an abundance of reasons to buy the chip giant's stock.

With Nvidia’s stock hitting fresh record highs, the leader in AI accelerating GPUs posted Q1 EPS of $6.12 which beat the Zacks Consensus of $5.49 per share by 11% and skyrocketed 461% from $1.09 a share in the prior-year quarter. Quarterly sales of $26 billion came in 7% better than expected and leaped 262% from $7.19 billion a year ago.

Better still, here are five shareholder viewpoints as to why now is an ideal time to invest in Nvidia following its exhilarating Q1 report.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Nvidia’s Guidance Continues to Impress…

Fueling the post-earnings spike in Nvidia’s stock was the company’s sales guidance which could keep the rally going in the coming weeks. To that point, Nvidia expects sales for the second quarter to increase 107% to $28 billion, guiding impressively above the current Zacks Consensus of $26.24 billion (Current Qtr below) or 94% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Nvidia is Becoming a Cash Cow

Starting to mirror Apple’s AAPL impressive balance sheet, Nvidia is becoming a cash cow with the chip giant now having over $30 billion in cash and equivalents. Further illustrating the strength of Nvidia’s business operations is that its free cash flow climbed over 400% during Q1 at $14.93 billion compared to $2.64 billion in the comparative quarter. On a sequential basis, Nvidia’s free cash flow spiked 33% from $11.21 billion at the end of Q4.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stock Split

With NVDA now trading over $1000 a share, Nvidia announced it will be doing a 10-1 forward stock split that will take effect on Monday, June 10. Of course, the split is aimed at making stock ownership more affordable to employees and investors but this is another reason to believe NVDA could run higher beforehand.

Increased Dividend

One thing Nvidia will be doing with its growing cash pile is increasing its dividend by 150% from $0.04 a share to $0.10 per share. Notably, Nvidia returned $7.8 billion to shareholders during Q1 in the form of share repurchases and cash dividends. The increased dividend will be equivalent to $0.01 per share on a post-split basis and will be paid on Friday, June 28 payable to shareholders on record by Tuesday, June 11.

Industry Leadership

Lastly, being the leader of the AI boom has bolstered Nvidia’s growth and remains the most obvious reason to own its stock. Nvidia’s leadership among chipmakers will likely continue with its highly anticipated Blackwell series of GPUs.

Still expected to launch by the end of the year and thought to be the most advanced AI accelerative GPUs to date, Nvidia stated the production for the Blackwell series is in full swing with an impressive list of time-to-market customers including Amazon AMZN , Alphabet GOOGL , Meta Platforms META , Oracle, ORCL , Tesla TSLA , and OpenAI among others.

Bottom Line

There was a lot to like about Nvidia’s Q1 results and for now, NVDA continues to sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) attributed to these compelling shareholder viewpoints and the fact that earnings estimate revisions have continued to rise.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.