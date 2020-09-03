5 Reasons to Bet on Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) Now

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.’s SPH strong fundamentals and healthy liquidity along with growth projections make it a solid investment option.



Let’s analyze the factors that make this currently Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock an ideal investment bet. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Upward Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2020 earnings per unit has moved north to 80 cents, indicating a 66.7% improvement in the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2021 earnings is pegged at $1.15 per unit, suggesting a 19.8% rise in the past 60 days.

Positive Surprise History

Suburban Propane Partners’ trailing four-quarter earnings surprise is 4.88%, on average.

Robust Liquidity

As of Jun 27, Suburban Propane Partners had long-term borrowings of $1,224.7 million, down from $1,260 million as of Mar 31, 2020. Also, the firm’s times interest earned (TIE) ratio improved to 1.68 at the end of the fiscal third quarter from 1.50 sequentially. Such a strong TIE ratio reflects the partnership’s ability to meet its debt obligations in the near future.



Moreover, it does not have any long-term debt maturity until fiscal 2024 and thereafter.

Stock Outperformance

The stock has gained 4.7% against the industry’s decline of 4.2% in the past month.

Favorable VGM Score

Suburban Propane Partners currently has a VGM Score of A. Our research shows that stocks with a Style Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank of 1 or 2 (Buy) offer the best upside potential.

Other Stocks to Consider

A few other top-ranked stocks in the same sector are Global Partners LP GLP, TC PipeLines, LP TCP and CrossAmerica Partners LP CAPL, all stocks are carrying a Zacks Rank #2, presently.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Global Partners has moved north to $2.29 in the past 60 days against the previous loss estimate of 20 cents. Also, the same for 2020 earnings of TC PipeLines and CrossAmerica Partners has been revised 4.2% and 19.7% upward, respectively, in the past 60 days.

Further, Global Partners, TC PipeLines and CrossAmerica Partners delivered an earnings surprise of 174.56%, 19.34% and 42.04% each, on average, in the last four quarters.

