5 Reasons to Bet on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Stock Now

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN is a staffing services provider that has performed brilliantly over the past year and has the potential to sustain this momentum in the near term. Consequently, if you have not taken advantage of the share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio.

What Makes CCRN an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse of the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run on the bourse over the past year. Shares of Cross Country Healthcare have returned 59.4%, significantly outperforming the 10.1% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Price

Solid Rank: Cross Country Healthcare currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy) offer attractive investment opportunities. Thus, the company is a compelling investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. Two estimates for 2022 moved north over the past 60 days versus no southward revision, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the stock. Over the same period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has moved 58% north.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: Cross Country Healthcare has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 41.5%.

Growth Factors: Cross Country Healthcare is currently benefiting from the increase in demand for healthcare staffing, investments in headcount and technology, and enhanced operational effectiveness. Digital transformation and operational efficiency have been enabling the company to cater to the continuously increasing demand in specialties such as emergency room, operating room, labor, pediatrics, and delivery and medical-surgical services. The recent acquisition of Selected strengthens Cross Country Healthcare’s education business.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other stocks in the broader Business Services sector that investors can consider are FactSet Research Systems FDS and Clean Harbors CLH.

Clean Harbors carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 17% for the current year.

Clean Harbors pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 43.2%, on average. CLH’s shares have jumped 25.4% in the past year.

FactSet has an expected earnings growth rate of around 15.2% for the current year. FDS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.1%, on average.

FactSet shares have surged 43.7% in the past year. FDS has a long-term earnings growth of 10%. FDS carries a Zacks Rank #2.

