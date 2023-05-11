5 Reasons To Avoid Moving to Cheap Cities

The Fed raised interest rates again in May, increasing the cost of borrowing to its highest point in 16 years. Although sellers are slashing their asking prices in many housing markets, expensive mortgages are forcing buyers across the country to lower their expectations and look for the right property in cheaper cities.

How To Buy ChatGPT Stock: Your 2023 Guide to AI Investing

See: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

But there’s no such thing as the right property in the wrong neighborhood. If cost is your only consideration, you might be borrowing money at 7% interest to finance the biggest mistake of your life.

Today’s Bargain Could Be Tomorrow’s Boondoggle

It’s never a bad idea to buy in on the ground floor of a city on the rise. However, an affordable home in a declining neighborhood can shed value and become difficult to sell, even at a loss. When surrounding properties lose value, so does yours, even if you maintain it well and do everything right.

That could leave you with a higher mortgage principal than the home is worth.

“What may appear to be a great deal could end up costing you more in the long run,” said Axel Property Management founder Carmelo Carrasco, an interior designer and Realtor with more than 26 years of experience in property management and maintenance. “When making decisions about where to set down roots, always consider factors such as the stability of the housing market, job opportunities and quality of life.”

In the Wrong Neighborhood, External Factors Can Seal Your Home’s Fate

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, dynamics beyond your control such as these can force down the fair market value of your home if you buy a property in a neighborhood in decline:

The economy: Recessions are especially hard on neighborhoods that are already struggling. The introduction of widespread unemployment can trigger a domino effect that topples your home’s market value as surrounding homeowners lower their asking prices to get out before things get worse.

Recessions are especially hard on neighborhoods that are already struggling. The introduction of widespread unemployment can trigger a domino effect that topples your home’s market value as surrounding homeowners lower their asking prices to get out before things get worse. Foreclosures and vacant properties: If your affordable neighborhood decays into an undesirable neighborhood, foreclosures can leave surrounding homes empty, unsold and often in a state of neglect.

If your affordable neighborhood decays into an undesirable neighborhood, foreclosures can leave surrounding homes empty, unsold and often in a state of neglect. Community appearance and quality of life: The ripple effects of foreclosures and population decline trigger aesthetic degradation — vacant properties, litter, disabled vehicles, poorly maintained roads, loose animals, shuttered stores, etc., none of which stoke bidding wars among buyers. The resulting depopulation shrinks the tax base and strains public services like police, fire and schools, which lowers your property value even further.

You’ll Lose Out on More Than Just Appreciation

The risk of stagnant or declining property value is the chief concern if you’re buying a house — but with a home, the stakes are even higher.

Take Our Poll: Are You Planning To Buy or Sell a House This Year?

“Remember the old adage — you get what you pay for,” said Scott Ehrens, a Palm Springs real estate agent who broke the record for the highest price per square foot for a home on leased land in California. “There’s a reason why more expensive cities remain expensive. The quality of life, the natural beauty, the quality of the restaurants and entertainment, the schools, the culture — whatever it is that matters to you, is probably in more plentiful supply in more expensive markets.”

You might never be able to afford a property in the priciest urban centers, but there’s a wide gulf between that and the cheapest neighborhood you can afford.

“Think about what matters most to you, and then look for the right city or town that can offer those things,” said Carrasco. “Look for stability of housing, employment opportunities and a good quality of life.”

A Subpar Job Market Could Trap You There

Carrasco mentioned employment opportunities. That’s because healthy cities have robust and vibrant multi-industry job markets that draw young professionals in search of not just good jobs, but job security.

On the other hand, unhealthy cities are defined by greater competition among a higher percentage of unemployed workers vying for fewer openings in lower-wage roles.

“Cheap cities often lack diverse job markets and may offer limited employment prospects, especially in specialized industries,” said Richard Mews, CEO of Sell With Richard. “This can result in lower salaries, limited career growth, and fewer opportunities for professional advancement.”

That dynamic is what makes declining neighborhoods more vulnerable to economic downturns. If you live there, you’ll probably work there, and if a recession strikes — the next foreclosure sign could be in your yard.

Daily Life Tends To Cost More in Cheap Neighborhoods

Although inexpensive cities have lower living costs and cheaper housing, the day-to-day grind can squeeze more out of your wallet and your well-being over time.

“For example, choosing an area with lower prices could mean you will be living far away from amenities like grocery stores, schools and public transportation,” said Jennifer Spinelli, founder and CEO of Watson Buys. “This may mean more time, money and effort spent on getting to the places you need or want to go.”

Dennis Shirshikov, head of growth for real estate investing site Awning.com and a finance, economics and accounting professor at the City University of New York, has seen it happen.

“A client moved to a more affordable city, only to discover that they had to commute long distances for work, increasing their daily stress and reducing their free time,” he said. “In the end, they decided to move back to a more expensive city that offered a better work-life balance and a more vibrant community.”

Advice: Aim for Less House in a Better Location

A cheap city on the rise is much different than a cheap city whose better days are behind it. So in the end, a smaller, more affordable home in a healthy neighborhood is almost always better than one that buys you more for less in a struggling community.

“Check out the local real estate market to get a better sense of what’s available in terms of affordable housing,” said Carrasco. “Take some time to investigate different neighborhoods and talk to experienced realtors who can provide insights into the area you’re interested in. This research can help you make an educated decision and avoid the potential regret that comes with choosing a location based solely on affordability. I believe it’s important to consider the big picture and all the factors that can affect your long-term happiness before settling down in any city or town.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Reasons To Avoid Moving to Cheap Cities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.