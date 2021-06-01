5 Reasons to Add OUTFRONT Media (OUT) to Your Portfolio Now

Shares of OUTFRONT Media OUT have had an impressive run in the past six months, appreciating 21.8% compared with its industry's 14.7% growth.

What’s more, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has been witnessing an upward trend in funds from operations (FFO) per share estimate revisions for the current year, indicating a favorable outlook for the company. Particularly, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 FFO per share has been revised 6% upward in a month time. Given its progress on fundamentals and positive estimate revisions, the stock is likely to keep performing well in the quarters ahead.Let’s now delve deeper into its strengths.

Reasons to Buy OUTFRONT Media

Portfolio Diversity: OUTFRONT Media’s advertising sites are geographically diversified, with a solid presence in key markets in the United States and Canada. This geographic diversity enables its clients to reach a national audience and provides the flexibility to tailor campaigns to specific regions or markets. This out-of-home (OOH) advertising company not only provides communication and advertising services to several transit authorities, but also offers services to various industries, including professional services, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, and retail. Hence, its diversity, both industry wise and geographical, makes the company’s revenues less volatile in nature.

Revenue Strength: Amid the rebound in the advertising environment, OUTFRONT Media is well poised to make steady progress in improving its top line. Revenues are expected to witness year-over-year growth of 16.2% and 14.5% in 2021 and 2020, respectively, to $1.44 billion and $1.65 billion.

Focus on Digital Billboards: OUTFRONT Media has been making strategic investments in its digital-billboard portfolio over the years.In fact, in the first quarter, the company has built or converted 17 new digital billboard displays in the United States. With this, the U.S digital billboard count increased to 1,258 as of Mar 31, 2021, from 1,162 at the end of first-quarter 2020. These demonstrate the company’s efforts to convert its business from traditional static-billboard advertising to digital displays which are helping expand the number of new advertising relationships, in turn, providing scope to boost digital revenues.

Industry Tailwinds: Since the cost of advertisement through the OOH medium is also comparatively lower than other media alternatives, the OOH advertising space has been gaining traction with a significant increase in its market share in comparison with other forms of media. In the upcoming years, higher technology investments are expected to provide further support to OOH advertising. Capitalizing on this, the company is expanding its footprint and providing unique technology platforms like OUTFRONT Mobile Network to offer advertisers additional data-analytic features and helps draw more audiences.

Acquisitions: OUTFRONT Media has also capitalized on acquisitions to enhance its portfolio. The company shelled out $15.8 million in first-quarter 2021 and $18.1 million in 2020 for acquisitions. In 2019, the company completed a number of acquisitions for a total price of $69.7 million. With such expansion efforts, the company remains poised to grow over the long term.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

