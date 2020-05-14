5 Reasons to Add NextEra Energy (NEE) to Your Portfolio Now

NextEra Energy Inc.’s NEE earnings estimates have been revised upward over the past 60 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism surrounding the stock. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second and third-quarter earnings has moved up 2.5% and 0.4%, respectively, during the said period.



NextEra Energy and its subsidiaries are engaged in generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The company surpassed earnings estimates in the last reported quarter by 7.7%.



Let’s focus on the factors that make NextEra Energy a good investment option at the moment.



Return on Equity (ROE)



NextEra Energy’s ROE of 10.38% compared with the industry average of 9.54% indicates that it is more efficient in utilizing shareholders’ funds than industry peers.



Strong Investment Plan



NextEra Energy has well-chalked plans to invest in the range of $50-$55 billion in different projects, which are extended from the last year through 2022. These investments will be directed to modernize and strengthen the company’s existing infrastructure, in turn enabling it to serve the expanding customer base more effectively.



These investments will also help the company to produce more electricity from clean sources and lower carbon emissions from the production process. Also, these will help it achieve the plan of reducing carbon dioxide emission rate to 67% by 2025 from a 2005 base.



Price Movement



In the past 12 months, NextEra Energy’s shares have gained 18.1% against the industry’s decline of 7.5%.





Long-Term Growth and Dividend Yield



The company’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is projected at 7.7%, courtesy of well chalked-out capital investment plans, natural gas pipeline projects, renewable generation assets and the acquisition of natural gas assets.



Its current dividend yield is 2.43% compared with the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s average of 2.21%.



Earnings Surprise Trend & Estimate Revision



NextEra Energy beat earnings estimates in three out of the last four quarters, with the average positive surprise being 2.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 earnings has been unchanged at $9.05 per share for the past 30 days, while 2021 bottom-line estimates have moved up 0.5% to $9.88 in the same time frame.



Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks



NextEra Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Other top-ranked stocks from the same sector include Sempra Energy SRE, Vistra Energy Corp. VST and NRG Energy NRG, each holding a Zacks Rank of 2.



Long-term earnings growth of Sempra Energy, Vistra Energy and NRG Energy is projected at 6.9%, 11.9% and 44.6%, respectively.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 earnings for Sempra Energy, Vistra Energy and NRG Energy has moved up 1%, 5.5% and 1.1%, respectively, in the past 30 days.



