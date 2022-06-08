5 Reasons to Add Gartner (IT) Stock to Your Portfolio Now

A prudent investment decision involves buying well-performing stocks at the right time while selling those at risk. A rise in share price and strong fundamentals signal a stock’s bullish run.

Gartner, Inc. IT has performed exceptionally well lately and has the potential to sustain its momentum in the near term. Consequently, if you haven’t taken advantage of the share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio.

What Makes Gartner an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run on the bourse over the past year. Shares of Gartner have gained 16.1% over the past year, outperforming the 9.1% growth of the industry it belongs to and 6.1% loss of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.



Solid Zacks Rank: Gartner has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 or #2 (Buy) offer the best investment opportunities. Thus, the company is a compelling investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gartner’s second-quarter 2022 earnings has climbed 20.1% to $2.15 per share. Estimates for 2022 and 2023 have moved up 14.2% and 8.9, respectively.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: Gartner has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 24.2% in the last four quarters, on average.

Growth Factors: Gartner offers timely, thought-provoking and comprehensive analysis that is known for its high quality, independence and objectivity. Its research reports have become indispensable tools for various companies across different sectors, strengthening its leading position in the market. The company has a large and diverse addressable market with low customer concentration, which mitigates operating risks. Consistency in share buybacks boosts investors’ confidence.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other stocks in the broader Business Services sector that investors can consider are Cross Country Healthcare CCRN, Avis Budget CAR and Automatic Data Processing ADP. While Cross Country Healthcare and Gartner sport a Zacks Rank #1, Automatic Data Processing carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Cross Country Healthcare has an expected earnings growth rate of 54.2% for the current year. CCRN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.2%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare has a long-term earnings growth rate of 6.9%.

Avis Budget has an expected earnings growth rate of 59.8% for the current year. CAR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 102.1%, on average.

Avis Budget has a long-term earnings growth rate of 19.4%.

Automatic Data Processing has an expected earnings growth rate of 15.8% for the current year. Automatic Data Processing has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.2%, on average.

Automatic Data Processing has a long-term earnings growth rate of 12%.

