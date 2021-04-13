5 Reasons to Add FTI Consulting (FCN) Stock to Your Portfolio

FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN is a consulting stock that has performed well over the past six months and has the potential to carry the momentum forward. Therefore, if you have not taken advantage of the company’s share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio.

Let’s take a look at factors that make the stock an attractive pick.

Share Price Performance

A glimpse of the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run on the bourses over the past six months. FTI Consulting has rallied 27.5% compared with the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 18.9% rise.

Solid Rank

FTI Consulting currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of A. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities. Thus, the company appears to be a compelling investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions

Two estimates for 2021 moved north over the past 60 days versus no southward revision, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company. Over the same period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 has climbed 2.9%.

Positive Earnings Surprise History

FTI Consulting has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the consensus mark in three of the trailing four quarters and missed estimates on the other occasion, delivering an average beat of 20.6%.

Growth Factors

FTI Consulting’s key business strengths include a broad range of practices and services, well-diversified revenue streams, strong client relationships, specialized industry expertise, global reach, and a successful track record of serving clients as a trusted advisor.

The company’s potential to club diverse issues like damage assessment, accounting, economics, statistics, finance and industry under a single platform looks impressive. It continues to pursue opportunities in areas such as business transformation services, transaction advisory business, restructuring, retail, construction, data and analytics, cyber business, information governance, and international arbitration. All these make FTI Consulting an excellent partner for global clients, thereby generating continued revenue growth.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other stocks worth considering in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Accenture ACN, Charles River Associates CRAI and TeleTech Holdings TTEC. While TeleTech sports a Zacks Rank #1, Accenture and Charles River carry a Zacks Rank #2.

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Accenture, Charles River and and TeleTech is pegged at 10%, 10% and 14.7%, respectively.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Charles River Associates (CRAI): Free Stock Analysis Report



FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN): Free Stock Analysis Report



TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (TTEC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Accenture PLC (ACN): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.