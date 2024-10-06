5 Reasons the Middle Class Is Withdrawing From Their Retirement Accounts Early

It is a serious problem that the American middle class is increasingly approaching retirement age without enough money to support themselves. Recent data from Transamerica Institute reveals that 33% of middle-class Americans are cashing in their retirement money before they retire.

This is a worrying trend, because it leaves too many of them at risk of poverty in their old age. Most middle-class families are tapping into funds that are supposed to support their retirement. So let’s look at five reasons this is happening.

Financial Emergencies

One reason many middle-class people need to withdraw early from retirement funds is unexpected financial emergencies.

The emergencies causing these withdrawals are unexpected medical bills, urgent home repairs or job loss without notice. These issues force people to reach for their money before they retire.

Debt and Everyday Expenses

In terms of retirement savings, payment on debts is another key reason people use their retirement savings so much.

High-interest credit cards, student loans and personal debts are among the top factors that push most people beyond their financial means. For most people, retirement money remains the only solution to paying off this debt.

Transamerica’s research shows that people facing debt are more likely to withdraw from their retirement accounts to cover the increasing burden of personal loans​. This is especially common in low-income to lower-middle-class households where juggling debt and daily expenses is part of everyday life.

Medical Bills

Too many families in the U.S. still find healthcare a financial burden, especially those without comprehensive health insurance coverage.

Many may resort to using their retirement funds to afford these unexpected medical bills​. In fact, the Transamerica report indicates that 20% of those who dip into their retirement accounts say medical bills are their main reason.

Whether it is an unexpected operation or the ongoing costs of managing chronic disease, healthcare expenses can quickly eat into retirement savings and push people to tap into retirement savings early.

With healthcare costs increasing, especially for the chronically ill, many people are left with no choice but to use their retirement savings.

Covering Educational Costs

Another major reason middle-class families withdraw from their retirement funds early is to cover education expenses.

In recent years, the cost of college tuition has shot up. Many parents prioritize their children’s education over their own financial future. About 12% of those borrowing 401(k) loans report using the funds to pay for their children’s college tuition, Transamerica reported.

This approach could harm retirement security. Parents who did not have the privilege of a college education are prone to tapping into their retirement savings in a misguided attempt to help their children avoid student debt.

Eviction Prevention

Now, more and more people are suffering from the consequences of housing costs and instability. In fact, many Americans are already using their retirement money to keep themselves from being evicted or foreclosed.

The Transamerica study found that 10% of middle-class Americans have had to take money from their retirement accounts to meet housing costs, such as rent and mortgage payments.

This is especially worrisome, because home prices have skyrocketed recently in most urban areas. As the rent becomes too high in relation to people’s paychecks, Americans fear losing their homes or being evicted. So, they are forced to use their retirement money to keep a roof over their head.

