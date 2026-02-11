5 Reasons I'm Excited About SoFi Stock in 2026

Key Points

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) reported fabulous results for the 2025 fourth quarter, but the stock tumbled after and still hasn't recovered.

However, I'm excited about what SoFi has to offer and where it can go in the coming years. If you have some risk tolerance, you might want to view this as a buying opportunity. Here are five reasons.

1. It's launching new blockchain services

Since government regulations were relaxed last year to give banks more flexibility with the blockchain, SoFi has ramped up its innovation in this area. It immediately brought back cryptocurrency trading on its app, which it had closed when it applied for a bank charter, and it has already launched a blockchain-based global remittance service that allows users to safely send money to more than 30 countries, including much of Europe. It's now working on bringing those capabilities to more users outside the U.S., angling to become a global financial services giant.

Management seems to be pumped about its new stablecoin offering, which drives the SoFi Pay global money transfers. It keeps a U.S. dollar for every SoFi stablecoin, giving it flexibility in working with one or the other, and it's planning to use this in powerful ways.

2. It's expanding its business segment

Right now, SoFi is a personal bank, but it's expanding into commercial banking. However, it isn't necessarily looking to break into the institutional banking that the megabanks already control. "Our ambition is to be the bank for businesses and other financial institutions that want to transact in both fiat and cryptocurrencies, filling a critical gap that has existed in the market," Chief Executive Officer Anthony Noto said on the company's latest earnings call.

SoFi has a segment called tech platform, also known as Galileo. It acquired Galileo, a business-to-business platform, in 2020, and it has been a ho-hum performer since then. However, it has for the most part delivered growth and remained profitable. SoFi now is leveraging the segment to drive new business and set itself apart from other financial services companies.

3. Tech platform enables its smart card, and it is gaining new clients

Not only is the tech platform useful for business-to-business actions, but it serves SoFi's other segments in important ways that other banks can't access. For example, one of SoFi's more recent rollouts is its Smart Card, which works as a credit card that's connected to all parts of the user's account. While other banks hire companies to develop these types of products and need to stitch them all together, SoFi was able to create the product in 4.5 months, and since the existing infrastructure already underpins the app, it was a seamless transition.

4. It's investing for the future

Management recently released a breakdown of how its two recent equity offerings will help the business. These share sales were likely behind the stock price decline.

Although the market may not have seen the benefits of the increased equity, since dilution isn't usually warmly embraced, management clarified how its tangible book value per common share increased from $3.49 at the beginning of 2023 to $7.01 at the end of 2025.

Management used the funds it raised to pay down expensive debt and invest in the rest in high-yielding assets, and the net interest income per share from the investment is offsetting the impact of dilution while also improving the company's balance sheet. More than that, having those funds available gives it more avenues to grow as a tech company.

SoFi is the future of banking, but it's not a typical bank. Shareholders should understand that before they jump in.

5. Unaided brand awareness is increasing

SoFi is recruiting brand ambassadors and sponsoring events with a highly targeted approach to reach its core customers. It works with the NFL MVP Josh Allen and runs ads in major NFL games, and it was a presenting partner of the Country Music Association (CMA) Fest last year, in addition to other sponsorships, such as the naming rights to SoFi Stadium in California. Management said it doubled the effectiveness of its marketing efforts, and unaided brand awareness was 9.6% at the end of the year, up 2.5 percentage points from the previous year, or a 33% increase. While that's a fantastic result, it's still fairly low, which speaks to the continued opportunity.

These are just some of the exciting things happening at SoFi, and while there may be some volatility in the near future, SoFi has tons of potential to become a multibagger and deliver high gains for patient shareholders.

Jennifer Saibil has positions in SoFi Technologies.

