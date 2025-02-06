5 Reasons Florida Is the Best State for Retirees -- and 4 Others Worth Considering, Too

While many plan to remain in their homes throughout retirement, others seek a fresh start in a new state. A lot of factors can drive this decision, including cost of living, access to healthcare, and proximity to family and friends.

Generally, when people think of retirement-friendly states, Florida tops the list -- for good reasons. But Florida's not the only state worth considering. Below, we'll look at how it stacks up to four other top retirement states.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. See the 10 stocks »

5 benefits of retiring in Florida

Here are five reasons Florida is a great choice for retirees:

1. Warm weather

Florida is a popular destination for snowbirds trying to escape the cold winter months. Summers see fewer visitors because of the heat and humidity, but many choose to remain there all year round.

2. Tax-friendliness

Florida does not have state income, estate, or inheritance taxes. It also has reasonable sales and property taxes. Seniors don't have to pay state Social Security benefit taxes in Florida, either.

3. Low crime rates

Florida had the 13th-lowest crime rate in the U.S., according to The Motley Fool's research on the best states to retire in 2025. This gives retirees one less thing to worry about when they move there.

4. Plentiful attractions

Florida is home to many beaches, golf courses, cruise ship ports, and theme parks, among other things. So there's no shortage of activities for retirees looking to fill their free time.

5. Other retirees

Florida's reputation as a popular retirement state means it isn't too difficult to find other retirees to spend your time with. This might not be the case where you live now, particularly if you live in a rural community.

4 other states worth retiring in

If Florida doesn't interest you, consider retiring in one of the following four states:

1. Nebraska

Nebraska seems in many ways the opposite of Florida. It doesn't have the same mild winters or beach access. But it does have a relatively low cost of living and pretty affordable housing. It also has strong healthcare and crime scores, according to The Motley Fool's research.

2. Maryland

Maryland is another state that offers plenty of coastline, and while it doesn't have the warm winters of Florida, it also doesn't get as hot in the summers. Quality of life in this state is high and public health services are strong. However, it's more expensive than some of the other states listed here, so it may not be right for those on a tight budget.

3. Minnesota

Minnesota may not suit those hoping for a warmer climate. But overall, it offers a strong quality of life with low crime and the fifth-best healthcare in the nation. It's not as tax-friendly as some of the other states listed here, though. It's one of the few states that still taxes the Social Security benefits of some of its residents, depending on their incomes.

4. Wisconsin

Minnesota's neighbor doesn't fare much better in the weather department, but if you don't mind that, it's a strong contender. Housing costs are relatively low in the state, as are crime rates. And unlike Minnesota, Wisconsin doesn't tax Social Security benefits.

The truth is, every state has its pros and cons for retirement. You'll have to decide which factors are most important to you and base your decision on that.

The $ 22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.