5 Reasons Eli Lilly Is a Better Stock to Buy Right Now Than SpaceX

Key Points

Investors rushed to get in on SpaceX’s IPO -- and benefit from the company’s innovation and growth.

Eli Lilly’s strength in the high-growth weight loss drug market has supercharged revenue.

10 stocks we like better than Eli Lilly ›

Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) completed the world's biggest initial public offering earlier this month and exploded onto the market with a trillion-dollar valuation. The operation was well oversubscribed as investors rushed to get in on shares of the industrial and tech giant at the $135 IPO price. The stock went on to climb nearly 20% from that level on its first day of trading.

But, in recent days, SpaceX stock has retreated from its peak and finished last week only three dollars above its IPO opening price of $150. It's important to keep in mind that, though SpaceX is delivering growth, it still involves plenty of risk. So it may not be the best bet for every investor right now.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The good news is there's another stock out there that also offers tremendous growth -- and comes with a lot less risk. And that's pharma giant Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), the leader in the exciting weight loss drug market. Let's check out five reasons Lilly is a better stock to buy now than SpaceX.

1. Lilly's technology is ready now

Over the years, Lilly has won approval for a wide variety of drugs across treatment areas, proving its technology works -- and the area of great focus right now and likely into the future is the company's weight loss drug portfolio. Lilly operates in the GLP-1 space and dominates the U.S. market, holding more than 60% share.

Though SpaceX has made accomplishments across its space, connectivity, and artificial intelligence (AI) businesses, it notes in its prospectus that certain goals depend on technology that hasn't yet been proven. This presents a risk for investors.

2. Lilly's pipeline may keep the growth going

Lilly's weight loss drugs are generating double- and triple-digit growth right now, with Mounjaro and Zepbound together bringing in more than $12 billion in the latest quarter. The company recently launched Foundayo, an oral weight loss drug, and has a candidate in late-stage trials. And the company has candidates in earlier-stage trials too.

If even only a couple of the candidates make it to commercialization, this could drive significant revenue growth for Lilly.

3. Lilly's track record of profitability

Lilly offers investors a long history of earnings and revenue growth, so investors don't have to worry about whether the company has what it takes to generate a profit. It also has a portfolio of products that ensures a certain level of revenue year after year.

SpaceX last year reported a $4.9 billion loss, and considering the research and development needed to support its ambitions, costs may increase, and losses could continue. Capital expenditures in the AI business alone last year totaled more than $12 billion. So investors seeking a company that's likely to deliver profitability year after year clearly are better off choosing Lilly today.

4. Lilly's valuation looks reasonable

Lilly stock isn't dirt cheap, but considering the company's earnings track record and future prospects, it looks reasonable at 33x forward earnings estimates -- and it's less expensive than it was earlier this year when it traded at more than 40x estimates.

Meanwhile, SpaceX, trading at more than 100x sales, looks pricey. The company's total capex of $20 billion exceeded its sales of $18 billion last year. And, as mentioned above, this trend probably is far from over.

5. Lilly offers passive income

SpaceX doesn't offer a dividend, of course, and that's to be expected -- the company is closely focused on growth at this stage of its story. So, if you invest in SpaceX, you can benefit if the company reaches certain milestones and the stock price takes off. But you aren't guaranteed returns from this stock on an annual basis.

With Lilly, you could benefit from both stock performance and passive income. Lilly pays a dividend of $6.92, representing a dividend yield of 0.5%, and has the free cash flow to support ongoing payments.

It's true that SpaceX may deliver a greater short-term gain than Lilly if it meets a certain goal or announces good news, but it still comes with a lot of risk. Lilly, thanks to its strength in the weight loss drug market and all of the points I've mentioned above, offers investors a clearer path to fantastic returns. And that's why it's a better stock to buy now.

Should you buy stock in Eli Lilly right now?

Before you buy stock in Eli Lilly, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Eli Lilly wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $398,052!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,181,688!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 892% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 205% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 30, 2026.

Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Eli Lilly. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.