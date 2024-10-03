5 Reasons to Choose Mutual Funds Over ETFs for Your Portfolio

Investors can choose mutual funds over exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for many reasons. Mutual funds, for example, can offer access to professional managers who actively select and manage assets. These assets also use a wider variety of strategies and asset classes, which make them ideal for different risk levels and financial goals. They are a good option for long-term investors seeking expert management and diversified investments. Here are five reasons you may choose mutual funds over ETFs.

Mutual Funds vs. ETFs: What's the Difference

Mutual funds and ETFs are both popular investment vehicles, but they differ in several key ways. Mutual funds are typically actively managed, meaning a fund manager selects the securities to buy and sell in order to achieve the fund’s objectives. Investors can buy shares of mutual funds directly from the fund company at the end of the trading day, based on the fund’s net asset value (NAV).

ETFs, by comparison, are usually passively managed and aim to track the performance of a specific index. ETFs are traded on stock exchanges throughout the day, allowing investors to buy and sell shares at market prices, similar to individual stocks. This intraday trading feature can offer more flexibility when compared with mutual funds. And, passive management, also means better expense ratios due to lower fees. On average, however, mutual funds tend to deliver more capital gains for investors than ETFs do.

Why Choose Mutual Funds Over ETFs

Here are five common reasons you may decide to pick mutual funds over ETFs.

1. Professional Management

Mutual funds are typically managed by experienced portfolio managers who actively make investment decisions on behalf of the investors. These managers conduct in-depth research and analysis to select securities that align with the fund’s objectives. This active management can be particularly appealing to investors who prefer to rely on the expertise of financial professionals rather than making investment decisions themselves.

2. Greater Variety and Range of Funds

Mutual funds often provide a broader variety and range of investment options when compared with ETFs. While the ETF market in the United States has exploded over the last 20 years, mutual funds still outnumber ETFs. With thousands of mutual funds available, investors can find funds that cater to specific sectors, regions or investment strategies. Whether an investor is interested in growth, income or a balanced approach, mutual funds offer diverse options to meet different financial goals.

3. More Customer Service

Investors who value personalized customer service may find mutual funds more appealing. Mutual fund companies often provide dedicated customer support, offering guidance and assistance to investors. This can include help with account management,investment adviceand educational resources.

4. Automatic Transactions

Mutual funds also offer the convenience of automatic transactions, which can simplify the investment process. Investors can set up automatic contributions or withdrawals, making it easier to maintain a disciplined investment strategy.

This feature is particularly useful for those who want to regularly invest a fixed amount without having to manually execute each transaction. Automatic transactions can help investors stay committed to their financial plans and potentially benefit from dollar-cost averaging over time.

5. They Trade at Net Asset Value

Unlike ETFs, which trade on exchanges at market prices that can fluctuate throughout the day, mutual funds trade at their net asset value (NAV) at the end of each trading day. This means that investors buy and sell mutual fund shares based on the fund’s NAV, which reflects the value of the underlying assets.

For investors who prefer the stability of knowing they are transacting at the fund’s true value, this can be an appealing feature. Trading at NAV can also reduce the impact of market volatility on the purchase or sale of fund shares.

Bottom Line

There are many reasons investors can choose mutual funds over ETFs. These assets provide access to professional management, where fund managers make strategic investment decisions to enhance returns. Mutual funds also provide a variety of options, which can allow investors to align their portfolios with specific goals. Additionally, mutual funds can simplify the investment process with customer service and the convenience of automatic transactions.

Investment Planning Tips

