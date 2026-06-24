5 Reasons to Buy Postal Realty Trust Stock Right Now

Postal Realty Trust PSTL may not be one of the most widely discussed REITs, but it offers a business model that stands out in today's market. The company focuses on acquiring and managing properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service (“USPS”), creating a portfolio built around a critical national service.



For investors looking for reliable income, steady cash flows and a defensive business model, PSTL presents an interesting opportunity. While many REITs face uncertainty from changing office demand or economic slowdowns, Postal Realty benefits from a tenant that continues to play an essential role in the country's delivery infrastructure.



The company has also continued expanding its footprint, improving lease quality and strengthening its balance sheet. With management raising its 2026 outlook and acquisition targets, there are several reasons investors may want to take a closer look at PSTL stock.

Factors That Make PSTL Stock a Solid Pick

A Strong and Reliable Tenant Base: One of PSTL's biggest strengths is its relationship with the USPS. The company's portfolio was 99.8% occupied as of March 31, 2026, while historical lease retention has been an impressive 99.6%. These figures highlight the stability of its rental income and reduce the risk commonly associated with tenant turnover. Since postal facilities remain essential to last-mile delivery operations, demand for these locations is expected to remain resilient.



PSTL’s Better Lease Structure Supports Future Revenues: The quality of PSTL's lease portfolio continues to improve. More than half of its leases now include annual rent escalators, while a growing share consists of longer-term agreements. These features provide built-in rental growth and improve cash flow visibility. Management also expects same-store cash revenue growth of approximately 6.5% in 2027, offering investors confidence beyond the current year.



Attractive Growth Through Acquisitions: Postal Realty continues to expand its portfolio at attractive returns. During the first quarter of 2026, the company acquired 61 USPS-leased properties for $34.6 million at an average cash capitalization rate of roughly 7.4%. Management has increased its full-year acquisition target to $130 million-$140 million, creating additional opportunities to grow rental income and earnings.

A Growing Earnings Outlook: Management raised its 2026 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) guidance to a range of $1.40-$1.42 per share. The midpoint of that range implies solid growth compared with the 2025 levels. The improved outlook reflects continued acquisition activity, healthy same-store performance and disciplined expense management, all of which support long-term shareholder value.



Analysts also seem optimistic about this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for both its 2026 and 2027 FFO per share being revised marginally upward over the past 60 days to $1.41 and $1.53, respectively. The figures also suggest an increase of 6.82% and 7.98%, respectively, year over year.



PSTL’s Strong Liquidity and Investment-Grade Support: The company is entering its next growth phase with significant financial flexibility. PSTL expanded its revolving credit facility to $250 million, maintained substantial liquidity and recently received a BBB investment-grade credit rating from KBRA. This rating can help lower financing costs and improve access to capital, supporting future acquisitions while keeping leverage under control.

Wrapping Up on PSTL

For investors seeking a combination of dependable income, defensive real estate exposure and growth potential, Postal Realty Trust offers a compelling investment case. Its USPS-backed portfolio, improving lease profile, acquisition pipeline and solid financial position make PSTL a stock worth considering for long-term portfolios.



Over the past three months, PSTL shares have rallied 27.1%, outperforming the industry's growth of 11.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the industrial REIT sector are Prologis PLD and Stag Industrial STAG, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLD’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $6.18, which indicates year-over-year growth of 6.4%.



The consensus estimate for Stag Industrial’s full-year FFO per share is pinned at $2.64, which calls for a 3.5% increase from the year-ago period.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.