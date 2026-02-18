5 Reasons to Buy Dutch Bros Stock Like There's No Tomorrow

Key Points

Dutch Bros is reporting strong growth, with both new stores and higher comps as drivers.

It continues to demonstrate robust profitability despite higher coffee and real estate costs.

The coffee shop chain still has a long growth runway ahead of it for opening new stores.

10 stocks we like better than Dutch Bros ›

If you love a good cup of coffee, you might have had a chance to sample Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) in one of the 24 states where it currently operates. And if you love a great stock, you should definitely also take a look at Dutch Bros shares. Here are five reasons to buy the stock today.

1. Growth is accelerating again

Dutch Bros has transformed itself from a small chain of local coffee shops in Oregon to a full-blown national coffee shop chain and public company over the past few years. It continues to open stores at a rapid pace, and it's been fending off macroeconomic challenges to keep up strong growth.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Metric Q4 24 Q1 25 Q2 25 Q3 25 Q4 25 Revenue growth YOY 35% 29% 28% 25% 29%

2. It's not all new store growth

As a small chain with just over 1,000 stores, Dutch Bros is enjoying the additional revenue each new store brings. However, it's also enjoying robust comparable sales (comps) growth, which is an important growth engine for a viable, long-term company. Total comps increased 7.7% year over year in the 2025 fourth quarter, with a 5.4% increase in transactions.

Management usually provides transaction growth as well, because while it's important to see that the company can successfully raise prices to cover increasing costs, it's also important to know that not all of the comps growth is coming from price increases; it's also coming from more transactions.

3. It's increasingly profitable

Dutch Bros turned a corner when it became profitable a few years ago, and despite rising costs and large outlays for new store development, it continues to grow its profits. It reported $29.2 million in net income in the 2025 fourth quarter, up from $6.4 million in the year-before period.

Contribution margin was slightly lower year over year at 27.6%, which management attributed to higher coffee costs and a shift to a higher build-to-lease real estate strategy. Long term, it's aiming to hit 30%.

4. It has a massive growth runway

The most exciting piece of the Dutch Bros investment thesis is its huge opportunity. In the near term, management expects to double the store count to 2,029 stores by 2029, and, long term, to reach 7,000 stores.

5. The price just got lower

Despite the phenomenal results that beat analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines, Dutch Bros stock is down 35% over the past year. The market didn't love management's guidance, which calls for a slowdown in 2026 as well as pressured margins due to the higher coffee costs and new leases.

Dutch Bros stock is expensive today, trading at 84 times trailing-12-month earnings, which means that there's little room for error, and it looks like that's impacting the stock in the near term. However, long-term investors can view this as an excellent opportunity to buy the stock on the dip.

Should you buy stock in Dutch Bros right now?

Before you buy stock in Dutch Bros, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Dutch Bros wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $415,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,904!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 889% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 18, 2026.

Jennifer Saibil has positions in Dutch Bros. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Dutch Bros. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.