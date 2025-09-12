5 Reasons to Add VICI Properties Stock to Your Portfolio Now

VICI Properties VICI boasts a high-quality portfolio of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its mission-critical assets and long-term triple-net lease agreements with its tenants assure stable rental revenues. A healthy balance sheet position is likely to support its growth endeavors.



Boosting shareholders’ wealth, VICI Properties recently announced a 4% hike in its quarterly cash dividend to 45 cents per share from 43.25 cents paid out in the prior quarter. The increased dividend will be paid out on Oct. 9 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on Sept. 18, 2025. Based on the company’s share price of $33.15 on Sept. 11, the latest hike results in a dividend yield of 5.43%.



Analysts seem bullish on VICI Properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VICI’s 2025 FFO per share has moved one cent northward over the past month to $2.39.



So far in the year, shares of this company have risen 13.5% compared with the industry's growth of 5.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors That Make VICI Properties a Solid Pick

Robust Portfolio of Iconic Assets and Favorable Long-Term Leases: VICI Properties boasts a portfolio of 54 gaming and 39 experiential properties across North America, including renowned landmarks such as Caesars Palace and MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip. Its portfolio benefits from high-demand, experience-driven destinations with long-term leases averaging 40.1 years. With a 100% occupancy rate, these properties are essential to tenants who face significant costs and regulatory hurdles to relocate. These advantages position VICI as a dominant player in a lucrative market, offering consistent and reliable income streams.



Inflation-Protected Cash Flow: VICI Properties expects lease agreements to feature a rent roll of 42% with CPI-linked escalation in 2025, which is further projected to rise to 90% by 2035. This alignment with inflation ensures steady cash flow growth, providing stability even during economic uncertainty. Additionally, 79% of the company’s rent comes from SEC reporting operators, and 74% of the company’s rent roll comes from S&P 500 tenants, reflecting a highly creditworthy tenant base. These factors combine to deliver secure and predictable revenues, solidifying VICI’s appeal to long-term investors.



Demonstrated Growth and Strategic Diversification: Since its inception in 2017, VICI has achieved a 377% increase in adjusted EBITDA while expanding its portfolio beyond gaming to include diversified experiential assets such as Chelsea Piers and Lucky Strike Entertainment. This strategic diversification mitigates exposure to gaming-specific risks and establishes VICI as a key player in the broader experiential real estate sector. The company's track record of successful growth initiatives highlights the strength of its management team and underscores its potential for long-term success.



Balance Sheet Strength: VICI Properties focuses on enjoying financial flexibility, and as of June 30, 2025, the company’s liquidity totaled $3.0 billion. The last quarter’s annualized net leverage ratio was 5.2 as of June 30, 2025, within the long-term net leverage target of 5.0-5.5.



VICI Properties enjoyed investment-grade credit ratings of Baa3, BBB- and BBB- from Moody’s, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings, respectively, as of the end of the second quarter of 2025, rendering it favorable access to the debt market.



Encouraging Dividend Distributions: Solid dividend payouts remain the biggest attraction for REIT investors, and VICI Properties has remained committed to that. Since 2018, VICI has maintained an impressive 6.6% annual dividend growth rate, surpassing many competitors in the triple-net REIT space, including Agree Realty Corporation ADC and Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. EPRT. Per VICI’s presentation, the seven-year dividend CAGRs for Agree Realty Corporation and Essential Properties Realty Trust are 5.3% and 5.2%, respectively. Given a robust operating platform and decent financial position, its dividend distribution is expected to be sustainable over the long run.

Zacks Rank

Currently, VICI Properties and Agree Realty Corporation both have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Essential Properties Realty Trust carries a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

See our %%CTA_TEXT%% report – free today!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.