5 Reasons to Add Dave Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now

Dave Inc. DAVE has turned 2026 into a clear test of whether its short-duration credit model can keep growing without giving up credit quality. So far, the answer looks encouraging. In the first quarter, revenues rose 47% year over year to $158.4 million, while adjusted EBITDA climbed 57% to $69.3 million, showing that growth is flowing through to profitability.



The bigger story is that Dave is not just adding users; it is getting more value from active members. Monthly Transacting Members rose, and ARPU increased, even though the first quarter is usually softer because tax refunds reduce short-term borrowing needs.



Analysts also seem optimistic about this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for both its 2026 and 2027 EPS being revised upward over the past 60 days to $16.61 and $20.92, respectively. The figures also suggest an increase of 26.02% and 25.98%, respectively, year over year.



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Factors That Make DAVE Stock a Solid Pick

Dave benefits from durable demand for short-term liquidity, with AI-driven underwriting translating usage into stronger monetization. Despite first-quarter 2026 tax-refund seasonality, ARPU rose 24%, and Monthly Transacting Members grew 18%. Fee-cap removal, second-draw rollout and CashAI V6.0 testing should support higher utilization, ARPU and revenue quality through 2026.



Dave’s disciplined underwriting supports safe growth, with the 28-day past-due rate reaching a record first-quarter low of 1.69% in first-quarter 2026. CashAI V5.5 continues improving approvals and limits, while second draw and fee-cap removal should lift origination size and utilization without weakening losses, supporting mid-70s margins. Management expects the 28-day past-due metric to be at least as good as last year in 2026, while the third and fourth-quarter calendar timing is expected to be a tailwind for loss provision.



The transition of ExtraCash receivables to Coastal Community Bank is another catalyst. At full implementation, Dave expects the structure to unlock more than $200 million of incremental liquidity, lower its cost of capital and allow repayment of its existing credit facility. That could support both growth and capital returns.



Dave’s execution remains strong, with management raising 2026 revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS guidance for an eighth straight quarter. First-quarter adjusted EBITDA grew 57%, CAC stayed efficient at $18, and cohort payback remained near three months, supporting higher marketing spend while preserving operating leverage and profitability through 2026.

Wrapping Up on DAVE

The mix of demand, better underwriting and rising monetization gives the stock a stronger setup for 2026 and beyond. Dave still carries risks tied to credit, regulation and execution, but the latest results give investors several reasons to stay constructive.



Over the past three months, DAVE shares have rallied 27.1%, outperforming the industry's growth of 11.7%.



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Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader fintech sector are Atlanticus Holdings Corporation ATLC and Chime Financial, Inc. CHYM. While Atlanticus Holdings sports a Zacks Rank #1, Chime Financial carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Atlanticus Holdings’ current-year earnings is pegged at $9.48 per share, indicating a 52.17 % year-over-year improvement. The consensus estimate for ATLC’s 2026 revenues suggests 54.22% year-over-year growth.



The consensus mark for Chime Financial’s current-year earnings is pegged at 30 cents per share, implying a 107% year-over-year improvement. The consensus estimate for CHYM’s 2026 revenues calls for 22.6% year-over-year growth.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.