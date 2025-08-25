5 ‘Quiet’ Habits That Show You’re Doing Better With Your Money Than You Think, According to Dasha Kennedy

Financial advocate and advisor Dasha Kennedy is known for giving real-world advice to her followers. The author and creator of “The Broke Black Girl” uses her platform to help educate people about finances with non-traditional money management resources.

Recently, Dasha posted to her over 300,000 Instagram followers about money practices that they may already be doing or have implemented that show they are on the right track. In “Girl to Girl: You’re Doing More for Your Money Than You Give Yourself Credit For,” she lists the signs that you are more successful than you think when it comes to finances.

Here are five “quiet” habits that prove you are doing better with your money than you think, according to Dasha Kennedy.

Questioning the Price

Dasha explained that questioning the price of an item, even if it is within budget, is a sound money strategy. A pause before purchasing is not being stingy, but rather being mindful.

She’s not alone. According to recent impulse buying statistics published by CapitalOne, 36% of shoppers said that the majority of their purchases were unplanned. Over half of those surveyed (54%) said that they had spent over $100 on an impulse purchase. Thinking a purchase over can help save hundreds of dollars each month.

Making a Grocery List

Another quiet money practice that can help keep a person on track with spending is making a grocery list, according to Kennedy. Planning what to buy, she said, is financial care.

The experts at Fidelity also promote this money-saving strategy, noting that taking time to prepping and planning before shopping can help save time, too. They suggest curbside pickup for individuals who are prone to impulse buying in the aisles.

Opening Your Banking App

Opening a banking app or checking on your finances is another easy money hack that can help people stay on track, noted Kennedy.

“Avoidance costs money. Awareness saves it,” she explained.

Stretching Leftovers

While not as obvious, simply stretching leftovers is a money-saving hack that shows care. Whether it’s splitting a meal or repurposing food, Kennedy said it’s not being cheap, it’s being resourceful.

According to Ramsey Solutions, food is the third-largest expense for Americans and eating out is costly with people spending $328 on average each month to dine in a restaurant, grab to-go or get delivery.

Sharing a plate with someone can help slash the cost in half. Taking half of it to go to eat for a later meal can make dollars stretch further. Little changes can add up, particularly when it is a non-essential like dining out at a restaurant.

Tracking Debt

Another sign you are doing better than you think financially is if you are tracking debt. Whether it’s a spreadsheet or just a mental note, Kennedy called it a money move.

Research from Consumer Affairs shows that household debt levels are expected to hit record highs. While the largest type of debt for most people is their mortgage, credit card debt accounts for between 5% to 10% of most people’s total debt.

Ensuring the debt is paid timely is critical to financial health and long-term stability. Without tracking, it is hard to ensure that the debt is being managed and that goals are being met.

