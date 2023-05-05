5 Questions To Ask Before You Use Your Emergency Fund

An emergency fund is one of the cornerstones of a healthy financial life. But according to a new GOBankingRates survey of more than 1,000 adults, about half the country doesn't have any money saved to deal with the unexpected.

Among the half that does, emergency savings would be the go-to source for quick cash if the circumstances required it -- but what, exactly, qualifies as an emergency?

The study asked about major expenditures like medical bills and housing expenses, but cash crises can take many forms, and there's a whole lot of stress involved with deciding whether to tap a reserve meant only to ward off the most consequential disasters.

The whole reason to have it is so you can use it if you need it, but if you spend your emergency savings, you'll have to build it back up again. So, before you drain your fund, ask yourself these questions to make sure you're doing it at the right time for the right reasons.

Is It Something You Need or Something You Want?

Healthy spending requires a disciplined understanding of needs vs. wants. Wants aren't always frivolous purchases like a new belt. Even something practical like a generator in case of an emergency is a discretionary expense because it's not absolutely necessary right now.

"When considering whether an expenditure justifies dipping into an emergency fund, the first question I would ask is, 'Is this a need or a want?'" said Samantha Hawrylack, a personal finance expert and co-founder of How To FIRE. "Dipping into an emergency fund should be reserved for true needs and not luxuries."

Will Waiting Make It More Expensive?

There are degrees of urgency even in the realm of bona fide emergencies. Some, like the need to replace a dead alternator, stay the same price, even if you have to pay to take the bus while you forage for cash. But others can get worse -- and more expensive -- with every passing day.

"I once had to replace my roof after a severe storm," said Leo Smigel, founder of the financial site Analyzing Alpha. "It was a pricey repair but delaying it would've caused more damage to my home. That's when I knew it was time to tap into my emergency fund."

Is This Going To Keep Happening?

Emergency funds are for expenditures you can't foresee. If you can predict it, it should be part of your budget and spending plan.

"The next question would be, 'Am I prepared to pay this expense again in the near future?'" said Hawrylack. "Many expenses can be expected to recur, such as car maintenance or medical bills. If this is the case, it may be better to plan for the expense in the future rather than deplete an emergency fund."

Is There Any Other Way?

Emergency savings should always be a last resort -- every dollar you remove is one you'll have to replace.

"I would ask, 'Are there any other sources of funds that I can use for this expense?" said Hawrylack. "It is often best to exhaust all other resources before tapping into an emergency fund. This could include utilizing a savings account, taking out a loan or using a credit card."

Charging an expense that you have the cash to cover might seem counter-intuitive, but at least it buys you a month. If you deplete your emergency fund, you'll have to use a credit card for the next surprise not because you choose to, but because you have no other options.

Am I Ready To Accept the Consequences?

Since a more dire emergency could be just around the corner, the last and most important question is loaded with several sub-questions.

"Finally, ask yourself if you're prepared for the consequences," said finance expert Keith Sant, head of property acquisitions and co-founder of Texas Cash House Buyer. "How will tapping into your emergency fund affect your budget? Can you replenish it in the near future or not? Are you comfortable with the risk associated with using your emergency fund for an expense that may not be necessary? These are all important questions to consider."

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Questions To Ask Before You Use Your Emergency Fund

