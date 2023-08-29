5 Questions on US Government Debt and Interest Rate

Public concern about the US government debt level is on the rise. Prominent commentators such as Ray Dalio and Nouriel Roubini have warned repeatedly of a looming debt crisis, and the downgrade of US sovereign credit by Fitch Ratings is a sign that market participants are not taking the issue lightly.

What factors led to the government's current debt dilemma? What potential effects does this situation hold for the economy and investors? To unpack these themes, we spoke to Bruce Liegel, a former fund manager for Millennium Management and Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, and author of Global Macro Playbook.

Current status of US government debt

Hedder: What is the trajectory of the US government debt, and what are the main factors that contribute to it?

Liegel: The trajectory of US government debt has shown a consistent increase since the 1990s. This growth is driven primarily by the easy monetary policy of the Federal Reserve, which kept interest rates – and therefore debt burdens – extremely low for more than two decades. This encourages both the public and private sectors to borrow money without too much concern about the cost of servicing debt.

Another important factor is the growth in spending for Social Security and Medicare outpaces the increase in program income, which widens budget deficits. The Congressional Budget Office publishes an annual projection on government outlays and revenues, and the latest projection paints a concerning picture.

Hedder: How does the size of the US government debt compare to the overall size of the economy, and why is this becoming a problem?

Liegel: The US government debt currently amounts to $31 trillion, and the debt-to-GDP ratio is over 120%. To put these numbers into perspective, the amount of debt tripled and the ratio doubled, compared to just 20 years ago.

The amount of government debt is increasingly becoming a problem because there is a paradigm shift in interest rate regimes. The economy is heading to higher inflation and higher interest rates than in the immediate past, and we are just witnessing the start of a long term trend. We now have a much higher cost of serving debt, and it will weigh on the government’s financial stability.

Impact on wider economy

Hedder: How can the Congress square the circle of reducing the US government debt?

Liegel: Higher taxes and lower spending seem obvious, but the divided political parties will make this a battleground where the worst-case scenario cannot be ruled out. I am not talking about default, but massive debt issuance, which will cause tremors in the foundation on which this country is built. This will lead to the crowding out of private investment and be another factor behind interest rates going higher over the next 5-10 years. No one knows how much debt the system can handle. Japan has proved that its system can handle high level of debt during the past two decades – but can the global financial system run that much debt? The paradigm is going to be tested in the next decade.

Hedder: What potential consequences could the US face if the government debt crisis escalates?

Liegel: Fitch Ratings downgraded the US government's credit rating a few weeks ago. While the downgrade can be construed as symbolic in nature, the facts are straightforward that the US debt growth is on a trajectory that is unstainable in the long run. In the short-run the comments draw a lot of criticism from politicians in the DC, but hopefully it lights a flame to get working on overall budget issues pertaining to the debt load, Social security and Medicare funding. These issues do warrant criticism, and Fitch is just sending the warning shot over the bow of the US Congress.

Interest rate and macro environment

Hedder: You mentioned higher interest rates as a main contributor to the government debt problem. What are the implications of higher interest rates for the market?

Liegel: The big driver here is that we are now in a new interest rate paradigm compared to the last few decades, not just in the US but also the rest of the world. Previously, global governments could issue debt without any repercussions because inflation was subdued. Now that the inflation genie is out of the bottle, central banks will not be able to print their way out of the debt issues. This is a fundamental change because inflation is now sticky, and money printing will cause it to accelerate again, which is their big fear. Fiscal stimulus will cause similar issues.

As central bank policies will dictate FX direction, currency carry trade becomes viable again. This was non- existent during the low interest rate regime in the decade following the 2008 financial crisis.

An elevated interest rate environment will also cause issues for private equity, venture capital, and some hedge funds. Their ability to borrow at zero interest rates and leverage up are over, and many are now at risk of having negative cash flow. As a result, this puts a cap in the equity market, as cheap money in the past made bad investments look good. There may be one more possible equities rally if central banks pause the current tightening cycle or begin an easing cycle, but market participants will be wrong to think that the next easing cycle will be similar to the previous ones over the past two decades.

