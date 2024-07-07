5 Questions To Ask Yourself If You Want To Retire in Hawaii

Hawaii’s vibrant and beautiful state is one of the most popular destinations in the US. With breathtaking biodiversity, luxury amenities, and fabulous stretches of beach, it’s easy to imagine yourself living there permanently while you’re on vacation.

Trending Now: 8 Myths About Debt That Boomers Must Stop Believing Before They Retire

For You: The Surprising Way You Can Get Guaranteed Retirement Income for Life

But when planning your retirement, making Hawaii your final destination comes with caveats. Before you make the move, here are a few questions to ask yourself to determine if you’re ready to retire in the Aloha State.

Is Hawaii Within My Retirement Budget?

It’s pretty much a given that Hawaii is one of the most expensive places to live in the US. The high cost of living stems from multiple factors, like the state’s remote location in the middle of the Pacific, limited land available for development, and the tourist-centric economy.

The median home price in Hawaii is $856,644, up 2.5% from last year. According to Zillow, the median home price in the US is $360,681. You’ll also pay more for groceries and electricity than other states.

What City Suits My Needs and Wants Better?

It’s essential to know where you want to live in Hawaii before you make plans to relocate. Living in Honolulu, for example, vastly differs in terms of resources, amenities, safety, and social circles as opposed to other locations on the islands.

Besides Honolulu, great places to retire include Hilo, Pearl City, Kahului, and Kailua. Since each city has its vibe and resources, try to identify what is most important to you and seek the cities that best reflect your needs and interests.

Am I Prepared For Natural Disasters?

While Hawaii does enjoy relatively mild weather despite its tropical location, natural disasters are far from rare on the islands.

Some of the issues you may experience as a resident in the state include earthquakes, tsunamis, cyclones, and tropical storms. Although rare, you may also have to deal with evacuations due to volcanic activity.

Do I Have a Genuine Understanding of Hawaiian Culture and Social Issues?

It’s always a good idea to have a deep and genuine understanding of Hawaiian culture and its social issues before deciding to retire in Hawaii.

Thousands of Native Hawaiians are pushed out of the islands every year by mainlanders who have more resources and privileges.

Learning about, respecting, and appreciating the indigenous and local culture goes a long way if you plan on retiring in Hawaii permanently.

Try This: I’m Retired and I Regret Not Taking Social Security at Age 62 — Here’s Why

Will I Need Another Source of Income?

Besides being expensive, making money or a steady income in Hawaii as a retiree isn’t easy. If your savings are not enough to help you live comfortably, it will be difficult to enjoy life in Hawaii due to the limited ways you can make money. Budgeting will only go so far if you constantly stretch your dollar to make ends meet.

Wrapping Up

Retirement in Hawaii may seem like a great option – and it usually is – if you take the proper steps beforehand and plan carefully.

The more you understand the local culture, economy, and unique differences in the cities and islands, the better equipped you are to handle the issues that may arise when you move permanently.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Questions To Ask Yourself If You Want To Retire in Hawaii

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.