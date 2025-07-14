5 Proven Steps To Retire as a Multimillionaire If You’re in Your 30s Now

If you’re in your 30s, retirement may not be top of mind, but it should be — if you start saving now, you could retire with a multimillion-dollar nest egg. With time, consistency and smart financial planning, you can retire rich no matter where you’re starting from.

Here are five proven steps to help you retire a multimillionaire.

Set a Retirement Goal and Calculate Your Millionaire Number

The first step to retire a multimillionaire is to set a clear objective.

“Before you even get into investments, you need to decide what the goal is for this wealth,” said Jim McGowan, CFP, wealth management advisor at Apollon Financial. “I have conversations [with my clients] about values: Do they value education? Do they value entrepreneurship? Do they value faith or church? That can start you down the right path.”

You might have various goals for your wealth, so it’s important to define each goal and the amount you need to save for each. Once you figure out your goals, calculate an estimate of how much you need to save every year to get there, accounting for market swings, inflation and compounding interest.

Maximize Income, Minimize Expenses

If you want to live rich in retirement, now is the time to maximize the amount of money you are bringing in while cutting back on how much you are spending. This might mean taking on side gigs or asking for a raise, while sticking to a strict budget and possibly downgrading your lifestyle.

The more you can save and invest now, the more your money can grow over time.

Invest Early, Often and Wisely

Investing consistently — and making wise investments — is the key to becoming a multimillionaire. Start by maxing out your retirement accounts.

“The sooner the better to begin contributing to your 401(k) plan or an IRA if you don’t have an employer plan,” said Patrick Maher, CFP, president at DFCU Financial Partners. “Also, consider the Roth option in your 401(k) or IRA because it will provide tax-free withdrawals at retirement.”

Next, you can add on other investments, such as a brokerage account or real estate investments.

If you’re interested in real estate investing but aren’t financially able to buy an investment property right now, consider starting out by “house hacking” — renting out extra rooms in your home while living there yourself. Eventually, you can use these funds to invest in other properties.

“By reinvesting this money into real estate properties, you can effectively scale your income without working around the clock,” said Ryan Chaw, a real estate investment coach and founder of Newbie Real Estate Investing.

Once you’ve established your various investment vehicles, automate regular contributions so that your wealth continues to compound.

“A good target [is to] aim to invest 15% to 20% of your gross income annually,” said Melissa Murphy Pavone, CFP, founder of Mindful Financial Partners. “The key is consistency.”

Track Your Progress and Adjust for Life Changes

Since you’re saving over a long timeline, it’s likely you’ll need to make some pivots along the way. Depending on your circumstances, you may want to adjust your risk levels, increase your savings rate or rebalance your portfolio to stay on track with your goals.

Work With a Financial Professional To Maximize Your Strategy

Enlisting the help of a financial professional can help ensure you are making the most of your money to grow your wealth for the long term. A certified financial planner can help you optimize your tax strategy, choose the right investment mix and plan for any major financial milestones you encounter along the way.

