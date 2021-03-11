5 Profitable Stocks to Boost Returns Using Net Income Ratio

Investors always look for companies with a high level of profitability regardless of the present market condition. In this context, profitability analysis is used to identify a profitable company over a loss-making one. Profitability analysis is the best tool to measure the ability of a company to offer sturdy returns to investors even after meeting all its operating and non-operating costs.

Here, we have used the concept of accounting ratios to evaluate a company’s profitability. There is a variety of profitability ratios, from which we have chosen the most successful and frequently used profitability metric to determine the bottom-line performance of a company.

Net Income Ratio

Net income ratio gives us the exact profitability level of a company. It reflects the percentage of net income to total sales revenues. Using net income ratio, one can determine a company’s effectiveness to meet operating and non-operating expenses from revenues. A higher net income ratio usually implies a company’s ability to generate ample revenues and successfully manage all business functions.

Screening Parameters

Net income ratio is one of our key screening parameters. However, to find out the sure winners, we have added a few additional criteria to arrive at an efficient strategy.

Zacks Rank Equal to #1: No matter whether the market is good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance.

Trailing 12-Month Sales and Net Income Growth Higher than X Industry: Stocks that have witnessed higher-than-industry sales and net income growth in the past 12 months are positioned to perform well.

Trailing 12-Month Net Income Ratio Higher than X Industry: High net income ratio indicates a company’s solid profitability.

Percentage Rating Strong Buy greater than 70: This indicates that 70% of the current broker recommendations for the stock are Strong Buy.

These few parameters have narrowed down the universe of more than 7,070 stocks to only 15.

Here are five of the 15 stocks that qualified the screen:

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. PFSI is a provider of financial services primarily in the United States. Its 12-month net profit margin is 44.4%.

KB Financial Group Inc. KB is a provider of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and across the globe. Its 12-month net profit margin is 19.1%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. RCII provides its customers the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable products under flexible rental purchase agreements with no long-term obligation. Its 12-month net profit margin is 7.4%.

Citizens & Northern Corporation CZNC is the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank. Its 12-month net profit margin is 18.9%.

SB Financial Group, Inc. SBFG is a provider of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers. Its 12-month net profit margin is 20.6%.

