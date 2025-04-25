5 Professions Most Likely To Have a Side Hustle, According To LinkedIn

If you’re thinking about picking up a side hustle, you’re far from alone. Approximately 31% of U.S. employees have a way of earning income on the side in addition to their primary jobs, according to a recent LinkedIn Workforce Confidence survey.
Though side gigs like driving for rideshare apps or offering IT consulting may come to mind first, you may be surprised to learn which industries are actually the most likely to have side hustles and which ones aren’t.
Check Out: Here’s How To Use AI To Quickly Start a Side Gig, According to Codie Sanchez
Read Next: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work
According to LinkedIn’s data, the professions where workers are most likely to have side hustles often involve creative, flexible or entrepreneurial skill sets. Meanwhile, industries with lower side hustle engagement include quality assurance professionals, product managers and engineers.
Here are five professional fields where side hustles are most common, and why they lend themselves so well to making extra income.
Business Development
“Business development” may sound like a generic job title, but in practice, it spans a broad range of skills focused on helping organizations grow and increase revenue. It can involve:
- Market research
- New product development
- Partnership building
- Sales and marketing strategy
- Mergers and acquisitions
Professionals in this space are often naturally entrepreneurial and network-driven — making them prime candidates to spin off specialized side gigs in areas like consulting, client acquisition strategy or small business coaching. Some may even launch startups of their own on the side.
Make More: 12 Best Things To Sell at a Pawn Shop for Extra Cash
Arts and Design
Arts and design professionals are some of the most side-hustle-friendly workers, largely because of the freelance nature of their talents. Whether it’s selling handmade goods, offering digital illustrations or contracting for design work, these skills translate easily into project-based income streams.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), average full-time salaries in this sector include:
- Art directors (those who lay out the visuals in magazines, newspapers, product packaging, movies and TV): $110,040
- Craft and fine artists: $56,260
- Fashion designers: $80,690
- Floral designers: $36,120
- Graphic designers: $61,300
- Interior designers: $63,490
Media and Communications
Media and communications professionals possess in-demand skills in writing, editing, storytelling and content production — all of which are highly transferable to freelance or contract work.
Common full-time roles in this category (with average salaries per BLS) include:
- Announcers and DJs: $56,600
- Editors: $75,260
- Film and video editors and camera operators: $70,570
- Interpreters and translators: $59,440
- Photographers: $42,520
- Technical writers: $91,670
- Writers and authors: $72,270
Many professionals in this space freelance as content creators, copywriters, video editors or podcast producers in their off hours, making this field a side hustle hotspot.
Education
Education is an incredibly broad category that includes not just classroom teachers, but also librarians, museum staff, tutors and administrators, just to name a small handful of jobs. Many of these roles lend themselves to flexible side hustles, particularly in tutoring, test prep, curriculum development and educational content creation.
Here are a few education-related roles and their average full-time salaries:
- Archivists, curators and museum workers: $57,100
- High school teachers (substitute teaching can be a side hustle): $64,580
- Library technicians and assistants: $37,540
- Special education teachers: $64,270
- Teacher assistants: $35,240
- Tutors: $40,090
The growing demand for online learning and academic support services also gives educators more options than ever to earn extra income on their own time.
Marketing
Marketing professionals are well-positioned for side hustles thanks to their deep understanding of branding, audience engagement and promotion. From building email campaigns to running social media accounts or consulting on product launches, their day jobs often equip them with tools to help others grow their businesses on the side.
According to the BLS, average salaries for full-time marketing roles include:
- Advertising, promotions and marketing managers: $161,030
- Market research analysts and marketing specialists: $63,790
With so many small businesses and startups in need of contract marketing help — and the rise of platforms like Fiverr and Upwork — it’s no surprise that marketing is a field where side income is not just common, but often expected. Freelancers could pick up gigs as brand strategists, ad campaign managers or content marketers, among others.
If you’re considering adding a second stream of income, looking at how others in your field are doing it could be a smart first step.
More From GOBankingRates
- Mark Cuban: Trump's Tariffs Will Affect This Class of People the Most
- 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
- How To Get the Most Value From Your Costco Membership in 2025
- 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month
Sources
- LinkedIn, “The professions most likely to have a side hustle.”
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Professions Most Likely To Have a Side Hustle, According To LinkedIn
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.