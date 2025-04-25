5 Professions Most Likely To Have a Side Hustle, According To LinkedIn

If you’re thinking about picking up a side hustle, you’re far from alone. Approximately 31% of U.S. employees have a way of earning income on the side in addition to their primary jobs, according to a recent LinkedIn Workforce Confidence survey.

Though side gigs like driving for rideshare apps or offering IT consulting may come to mind first, you may be surprised to learn which industries are actually the most likely to have side hustles and which ones aren’t.

Check Out: Here’s How To Use AI To Quickly Start a Side Gig, According to Codie Sanchez

Read Next: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

According to LinkedIn’s data, the professions where workers are most likely to have side hustles often involve creative, flexible or entrepreneurial skill sets. Meanwhile, industries with lower side hustle engagement include quality assurance professionals, product managers and engineers.

Here are five professional fields where side hustles are most common, and why they lend themselves so well to making extra income.

Business Development

“Business development” may sound like a generic job title, but in practice, it spans a broad range of skills focused on helping organizations grow and increase revenue. It can involve:

Market research

New product development

Partnership building

Sales and marketing strategy

Mergers and acquisitions

Professionals in this space are often naturally entrepreneurial and network-driven — making them prime candidates to spin off specialized side gigs in areas like consulting, client acquisition strategy or small business coaching. Some may even launch startups of their own on the side.

Make More: 12 Best Things To Sell at a Pawn Shop for Extra Cash

Arts and Design

Arts and design professionals are some of the most side-hustle-friendly workers, largely because of the freelance nature of their talents. Whether it’s selling handmade goods, offering digital illustrations or contracting for design work, these skills translate easily into project-based income streams.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), average full-time salaries in this sector include:

Art directors (those who lay out the visuals in magazines, newspapers, product packaging, movies and TV): $110,040

$110,040 Craft and fine artists: $56,260

$56,260 Fashion designers: $80,690

$80,690 Floral designers: $36,120

$36,120 Graphic designers: $61,300

$61,300 Interior designers: $63,490

Media and Communications

Media and communications professionals possess in-demand skills in writing, editing, storytelling and content production — all of which are highly transferable to freelance or contract work.

Common full-time roles in this category (with average salaries per BLS) include:

Announcers and DJs : $56,600

: $56,600 Editors: $75,260

$75,260 Film and video editors and camera operators: $70,570

$70,570 Interpreters and translators: $59,440

$59,440 Photographers: $42,520

$42,520 Technical writers: $91,670

$91,670 Writers and authors: $72,270

Many professionals in this space freelance as content creators, copywriters, video editors or podcast producers in their off hours, making this field a side hustle hotspot.

Education

Education is an incredibly broad category that includes not just classroom teachers, but also librarians, museum staff, tutors and administrators, just to name a small handful of jobs. Many of these roles lend themselves to flexible side hustles, particularly in tutoring, test prep, curriculum development and educational content creation.

Here are a few education-related roles and their average full-time salaries:

Archivists, curators and museum workers : $57,100

: $57,100 High school teachers (substitute teaching can be a side hustle): $64,580

$64,580 Library technicians and assistants : $37,540

: $37,540 Special education teachers : $64,270

: $64,270 Teacher assistants : $35,240

: $35,240 Tutors: $40,090

The growing demand for online learning and academic support services also gives educators more options than ever to earn extra income on their own time.

Marketing

Marketing professionals are well-positioned for side hustles thanks to their deep understanding of branding, audience engagement and promotion. From building email campaigns to running social media accounts or consulting on product launches, their day jobs often equip them with tools to help others grow their businesses on the side.

According to the BLS, average salaries for full-time marketing roles include:

Advertising, promotions and marketing managers : $161,030

: $161,030 Market research analysts and marketing specialists: $63,790

With so many small businesses and startups in need of contract marketing help — and the rise of platforms like Fiverr and Upwork — it’s no surprise that marketing is a field where side income is not just common, but often expected. Freelancers could pick up gigs as brand strategists, ad campaign managers or content marketers, among others.

If you’re considering adding a second stream of income, looking at how others in your field are doing it could be a smart first step.

More From GOBankingRates

Sources

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Professions Most Likely To Have a Side Hustle, According To LinkedIn

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.