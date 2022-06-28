5 Pricey Purchases That Were Worth Every Penny

Often, we think of splurges as little things we buy just because we want a bit of luxury. But not every pricey splurge is entirely frivolous. Some of them can be extremely functional, too.

Here are just a few times that spending the money on a practical upgrade has turned out to be the right decision. Everything on this list is something I would buy again tomorrow despite the hit to my bank account.

1. A well-made trash can

For most of my adult life, every trash can I purchased was a cheap plastic bin from the local Walmart or Target. The fanciest one I had offered a step-operated lid for hands-free opening.

Unfortunately, the mechanism of the step broke every other week, and the plastic seemed to absorb odors like a sponge. But even though I used the thing every day, the idea of budgeting for yet another new trash can seemed absurd.

Then I found simplehuman trash cans. At first, I was aghast. Who would pay $150 (or more!) for a trash can?! However, I started to really think about my daily life and how much I hated my current can.

So I did it. I splurged on a $150 kitchen trash can. And I've honestly loved every minute of it.

Firstly, the thing is lovely. My old trash can was an eyesore, at best. This one is clean lines and stainless steel that simply looks nice. Then, there's the functionality. We've had the can for five years, and never once have I had to repair the step mechanism or reattach a poorly-hinged lid. Even better, the high-quality materials don't absorb odors the way the old plastic bin did, so my entire kitchen simply smells better. That alone was worth the cost!

2. A helpful robot vacuum

Alright, so going from a regular push vacuum to a semi-sentient robot is more than simply upgrading to a better brand. And I was on the fence about it for quite a while. After all, it's not really that hard to vacuum the house with a regular vacuum. So why bother?

Because vacuuming sucks, that's why. I hate it, almost to an unreasonable point for how little effort it actually is. It's one of those things that almost feels pointless. I can vacuum the entire house, and the very next day there's a tumbleweed of hair rolling down the tile hallway.

Our friendly robot vacuum has changed all that. I caught a great after-Thanksgiving sale and picked up our little buddy for about $350. (In vacuum terms, that's not even that bad. A new Dyson will cost you twice that!)

Every day, the little robot scoots around the house and picks up the day's dirt. Then he tootles back to his little dock and empties himself. Once every few weeks, we empty the bin from his dock and check his roller for hair. And that's it! The house has never been cleaner.

3. A bed with bells and whistles

At eight hours a night, we spend around 2,920 hours a year in bed. But for some reason, the idea of spending more than a few hundred bucks on a mattress always seemed silly.

Not anymore.

About seven years ago, we talked ourselves into spending an absolutely ludicrous amount of money on a new bed and mattress. And we went all out. The bed is a fancy model that lets you raise and lower the head and foot. The mattress is memory foam with some kind of cooling gel, and it's better than even the fanciest hotel bed.

Did we spend way too much money? Maybe. Was it worth it? Absolutely. Every penny.

It's not all pointless luxury, though. The foam mattress gave my back a new lease on life. And the ability to sit up comfortably in bed is not only great for movies and reading, but it also was priceless after my spouse needed surgery and couldn't lie flat for two weeks.

4. A rechargeable electric mug

Made by a company called Ember, my electric mug costs $130 at retail (though I picked mine up with some Kohl's cash for about half that). Considering you can get a regular ceramic mug for $1 -- and a fancy stainless steel one for $20 -- this is more than a small splurge.

That being said, I'm pretty sure that little rechargeable mug has paid for itself already.

You see, I like tea. Green tea, black tea, herbal tea -- I drink it all. Usually several times a day. But I also have a tendency to get distracted. So, I'll make a cup of tea, drink three sips, then get eyeballs deep into work emails and forget the tea ever existed. By the time I remember it, it's gone cold, and I have to start the process all over again.

Now, all that is in the past. My electric mug keeps my tea at exactly the right temperature for up to an hour by itself. Or, when kept on the charging coaster, it can stay hot almost indefinitely.

Since I'm no longer tossing half a dozen cups of cold tea each week, I save a good deal of money. I also get the satisfaction of a piping hot cup of tea whenever I actually remember it's there. And that's nearly priceless.

5. A tabletop hydroponic garden

Several years ago during a holiday sale, I spent about $175 on an Aerogarden hydroponic garden. It has little seed pods that sprout herbs and vegetables and it sits on your counter or, in my case, the corner of the dining room table.

Thanks to the little garden, I have a steady supply of some of my favorite fresh herbs. I also grow a few greens that I love to throw into a variety of dishes, including pak choi and swiss chard.

Sure, the initial cost of the device was a bit much, especially compared to growing plants in dirt on the windowsill. But my kitchen isn't exactly a south-facing dream; only low-light houseplants will grow on that sill. Moreover, I've found that my hydroponics-grown herbs and greens simply do better. They grow bigger and faster than anything I've ever grown in dirt.

Over the course of the four years I've had it, I think I've likely paid for that little garden in herbs and greens. I also just enjoy having the plants in the kitchen and watching them thrive. It's as much a hobby as a practical tool.

Not every purchase has to optimize your budget

When times are tight, it of course makes sense to streamline your finances wherever you can. But sometimes spending a little more actually pays off in the long run (and not just because you earn more credit card rewards!). For instance, a $150 trash can that lasts 10 years is far more economical than spending $25 a year on a piece of junk that breaks within months.

Moreover, the items on this list also have a more ephemeral benefit: They've improved my quality of life. And while it's hard to put a price on that, it's definitely worth considering the life value of anything you buy.

