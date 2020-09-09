5 Potential Blockbuster IPOs to Add to Your Watch List

The market for companies going public has been heating up this year on the heels of the rapid-fire bear market and subsequent recovery. After losing 30% of its value between mid-February and late March, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has led the recovery, gaining a remarkable 67% since hitting its bottom on March 23 and up a more than healthy 28% year to date.

Additionally, many of the best-performing stocks over the past several months have been technology issues. Remote work and stay-at-home orders have helped particular sectors of the market prosper, including e-commerce, cloud computing, streaming video, gaming, and telemedicine -- and have helped lead tech higher.

This has led many privately held technology companies to rush to join the public markets, hoping to take advantage of the current tech gold rush. While there are plenty of upcoming initial public offerings (IPO) to choose from, here are a few with the greatest likelihood of success.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. A special little Snowflake

Cloud data management specialist Snowflake partners with -- as well as competes with -- Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Alphabet's Google Cloud. The company provides data warehouse software that helps businesses store and manage information in the cloud.

What makes Snowflake a must watch is its meteoric revenue growth. In the most recent fiscal year, Snowflake reported revenue of nearly $265 million, up 173% year over year. That hectic pace continued this year, as revenue grew 133% year over year for the first six months of 2020. Snowflake was also able to trim its losses to $171 million, down from $177 million in the prior-year period.

Customer metrics are also robust. During the first six months of 2020, existing customers grew to 3,117, up 101%. Even more impressive is that those clients that contributed more than $1 million over the trailing-12-month period grew a massive 154%.

With numbers like that, you're probably going to want to take a closer look at this pretty little Snowflake.

Image source: Getty Images.

2. PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel's Palantir

Tech guru Peter Thiel has quite the Silicon Valley pedigree. Not only was he a co-founder of PayPal, but he was also among the first investors in social media titan Facebook -- well before it became a household name. Thiel's background makes his latest venture a must watch.

Palantir Technologies creates cloud computing platforms for government defense and intelligence agencies, allowing them to apply sophisticated algorithms and artificial intelligence to the data to extract actionable information.

For 2019, revenue of $743 million grew 25% year over year, while its net loss remained unchanged at about $580 million. There was a marked improvement for the first six months of 2020, with revenue of $481 million increasing by 49%, while Palantir dramatically trimmed its loss by 41% to $165 million, much improved from a loss of $280 million in the prior-year period.

It's worth noting that Palantir will forego the traditional IPO in favor of a direct listing, making it potentially more volatile. However, given the background of its visionary leader, investors will want to pay attention to the company's upcoming debut.

Image source: Getty Images.

3. Leading telehealth provider American Well aka Amwell

With the onset of the pandemic, the use of telehealth and telemedicine has skyrocketed, as patients sought to avoid a trip to the doctor's office waiting room for fear of contracting the virus. With that as a backdrop, it's no coincidence that American Well is now looking to join the public markets.

The company, also called Amwell, provides its telehealth services to 55 health plans and 36,000 employers, as well as 150 health systems covering 2,000 hospitals. This resulted in 5.6 million telehealth visits to date, with more than 2.9 million in this year alone.

After generating revenue growth of 31% in 2019, Amwell's growth rate more than doubled during the first six months of 2020, with revenue of $122 million, up 77% compared to the prior-year period. Unfortunately, its losses also soared to $113 million from $42 million. For comparison, for the first six months of 2020, rival Teladoc Health grew revenue to $422 million, up 63%, while losses edged lower from $59 million to $55 million during the same period.

With the potential to ride the wave of accelerating adoption of telehealth, Amwell's worth a look.

Image source: Getty Images.

4. This (J)Frog can jump

JFrog makes tools that enable software developers to implement automatic software updates. While it certainly isn't a household name, JFrog's customer base of 5,800 organizations includes 75% of the Fortune 100 companies.

The company is also developing an impressive financial track record. For 2019, JFrog generated revenue of $105 million, up 65% year over year, while narrowing its losses from $26 million in 2018 to just $5 million in 2019. The news got even better during the first six months of 2020, as revenue of $69 million grew 50% year over year and the company cut its losses to just $426,000.

Customers that generate more than $100,000 in annualized recurring revenue (ARR) increased to 286, increasing 56% and 45%, respectively, during the first and second quarters of 2020. JFrog also has eight customers generating ARR of more than $1 million, up from only one in 2018. Not only is the company's customer base growing, but existing clients are spending more. JFrog's net dollar retention rate topped out at 139%, showing that current customers are spending 39% more this year than last.

Potential investors will want to keep an eye on the company's bottom line, as JFrog might soon make the "jump" to profitability.

Image source: Getty Images.

5. A prescription for your wallet -- GoodRx

GoodRx boasts the No. 1 most downloaded medical app, which the company says will "reduce the cost of virtually every generic and brand prescription by more than 70% off the list price." In fact, the prices are generally even lower than those offered by the typical insurance company copay.

Business is booming. Revenue grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 57% since 2016. Sales increased to $388 million, up 56% year over year in 2019, while net income of $66 million grew 51%. The strong growth continued into the first half of 2020, with revenue of $257 million up 48%, while net income of $55 million jumped 75%.

GoodRx has 4.9 million monthly active customers, up 32% year over year, and 80% of its business comes from repeat users. The company's customer satisfaction is through the roof, with a score of 99%.

Of all the companies listed here, GoodRx might offer the best margin of safety for investors, as it's already profitable and is growing revenue at a respectable clip.

Image source: Getty Images.

A word regarding risk

There's a certain appeal to getting in on the ground floor of an early-stage company and riding it to untold riches, but it doesn't always turn out that way. Investing in an IPO (or even soon after) can be fraught with peril. Even the most seasoned investor will want to take a wary eye to investing in a company on the day of its public debut, fully understanding that the risks are higher than buying shares in a company that has endured the harsh light of the investing community for numerous quarters or even years.

Not every IPO will turn out to be a good investment, so it's worth doing a little homework beforehand. However, forewarned is forearmed, and for an investor who's ready to take the plunge, one of these young upstarts might just find a place in your portfolio.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amazon wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Danny Vena owns shares of Alphabet (A shares), Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, PayPal Holdings, and Teladoc Health and has the following options: long January 2022 $75 calls on PayPal Holdings. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, PayPal Holdings, and Teladoc Health and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $85 calls on Microsoft, short January 2021 $115 calls on Microsoft, short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon, long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon, and long January 2022 $75 calls on PayPal Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.